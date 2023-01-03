A Beachfront Hotel Like Nowhere You've Seen Before

Photo by Rebekah Barton

When you think of beachfront hotels in Southern California, establishments like VEA Newport Beach probably come to mind. VEA, with its California-cool aesthetic, is the quintessential SoCal escape.

But as it turns out, there's more to the area than laid-back surfer vibes and luxurious minimalism.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Not even 10 minutes from VEA, travelers will find a hotel with a completely different vibe. The Victorian-inspired Doryman's Oceanfront Inn Bed & Breakfast doesn't shy away from maximalism, and you'll find turn-of-the-century treasures around every corner.

Serving as lodging for the Dory fishing fleet's fishermen starting in 1891, Doryman's Inn maintains a great deal of its original charm, with 11 unique guest rooms, each with original features like carved woodwork and gorgeous fireplaces.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

If you're a history buff like me, you'll want to spend some time chatting with the front desk staff during your stay at this unique boutique hotel. Every staff member I encountered knew a great deal about the history of the building and its sister restaurant, the absolutely incredible 21 Oceanfront .

Doryman's Inn is designed to help guests briefly encounter the glamour of a past era, while still enjoying all the conveniences of modern-day Newport Beach.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Although you will wake up feeling like you've trekked back at least 100 years, you're mere steps from the Pacific Ocean, great restaurants and bars, and the always-delicious Newport Coffee Company.

If location is everything, you can't beat Doryman's Inn when you're visiting Orange County.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

The hotel offers a full breakfast, including an outdoor dining area with a water view.

Our suite had direct entry to the second-story patio.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

If you're looking for something different next time you're in Newport Beach, California, Doryman's Inn offers a one-of-a-kind stay that is nothing like any beachfront hotel I've ever previously experienced.

You'll get a taste of what it was like to live and work in Southern California in the 19th century. You can almost imagine the streetcars rolling past the building while you drift off to sleep to the ocean waves.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

I also have to take a moment to commend the hotel's linens. Doryman's Inn offers extremely high thread count sheets that rival some of the 5-star hotels I've visited over the years, so two thumbs up on that front.

And, if you're into the spookier side of things, some even say Doryman's Inn is haunted -- but you'll have to stay for yourself to find out for sure...

Have you ever stayed at this unique Newport Beach hotel?

Doryman's Oceanfront Inn Bed & Breakfast is located at 2102 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663.