Holiday Drink Recipe - "Cotton Candy Champagne"

Rebekah Barton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bU9XI_0k0S214z00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Despite being sick all week, we recovered enough by last night to enjoy New Year's Eve at one of Indy's newest venues, Nevermore -- more on that later this week -- but today, it's back to our regularly scheduled programming.

This is our final holiday cocktail of the season, and it's incredibly easy to convert to a mocktail for the whole family to enjoy on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SElo3_0k0S214z00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Since we're officially out of the holiday season when offices reopen on Tuesday, these cotton candy drinks are also perfect for kids' birthday parties throughout the year. They definitely don't have to be reserved for next December or January!

The easiest drink of the season, you'll just need two ingredients for this festive concoction. It will surely be a hit with anyone who has a sweet tooth!

"Cotton Candy Champagne" Recipe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPsY8_0k0S214z00
Photo byRebekah Barton

What You Need:

What You Do:

  1. Fill about half a champagne flute (plastic or glass) with cotton candy.
  2. Slowly pour champagne over the top, allowing it time to bubble.
  3. Fill to desired level and garnish with an extra piece of cotton candy. Enjoy!

Pro tip: To add extra flavor and sweetness, simply add more cotton candy. To convert to a mocktail, use San Pellegrino, 7-Up, or Sprite in lieu of champagne!

A Brief History of Cotton Candy

Ironically, cotton candy was originally invented in 1897 by a dentist, William Morrison, and a confectioner, John C. Wharton. The enterprising duo created a machine that spun heated sugar through a screen, creating the texture that kids and grown-ups alike have loved for generations.

It took about seven years for Morrison and Wharton to introduce their new product to the general public. In 1904, "fairy floss" debuted at the St. Louis World Fair. The sugary treat was a hit with the 20 million attendees who visited the World's Fair during its run from April to December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sO8T_0k0S214z00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Morrison and Wharton sold boxes of cotton candy for a quarter apiece, ultimately selling over 68,000 boxes over the course of the event. In 1921, another dentist named Josef Lascaux coined the term "cotton candy," and although he never made it big in the candy business, the term stuck.

The rest, of course, is history. For well over 100 years, cotton candy has been a staple at circuses, county fairs, and carnivals around the world.

What do you think about cotton candy champagne?

You Might Also Enjoy:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# recipe# lifestyle# drinks# family# cocktails

Comments / 0

Published by

Rebekah is a long-time digital media professional who has branched out into creating lifestyle content of her own. From 5-star hotel reviews to everyday style, you'll find it here. Follow daily adventures at www.instagram.com/_rebekahbarton

Indianapolis, IN
1011 followers

More from Rebekah Barton

Newport Beach, CA

A Beachfront Hotel Like Nowhere You've Seen Before

When you think of beachfront hotels in Southern California, establishments likeVEA Newport Beach probably come to mind. VEA, with its California-cool aesthetic, is the quintessential SoCal escape.

Read full story

Meet Sarah Flint, the Louboutin Competitor You Might Not Know

Our entire household has been struck down by Influenza A this week -- Merry Christmas to us -- so I thought we could all use a little luxury in our lives today. Plus, who doesn't want to put their best foot forward heading into the New Year?

Read full story

Holiday Drink Recipe - "Sugar Plum Fairy Hot Chocolate"

Since last week'sGrinch Hot Chocolate was a big hit, the girls and I decided to ride out Winter Storm Elliott in the kitchen creating another kid-friendly holiday drink. Lilly suggested something inspired by The Sugar Plum Fairy. The Nutcracker is one of my favorite Christmas traditions -- both the 1892 Tchaikovsky ballet and Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018) -- so we ran with her idea and created a pretty purple libation fit for princesses of all ages.

Read full story

Christmas at Disney California Adventure Park

For those of you who follow my travels because of my time in the Disney space, you're in for a treat with today's post. There's a full dose of Disney magic in store.

Read full story
Newport Beach, CA

Get Swept Off Your Feet By This Newport Beach Steakhouse

Although a piece of my heart will permanently reside in Manhattan, and I physically reside in Indiana, I find myself on the West Coast every few months for one reason or another.

Read full story
4 comments

Holiday Drink Recipe - "Grinch Hot Chocolate"

My oldest daughter, Lilly, has recently developed an obsession with How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Somehow, she'd never seen the movie before this year -- I've clearly failed as a parent in that regard -- and it's been all Grinch all the time since she discovered Who-Ville.

Read full story

Help & Hope For When Depression Isn't "Supposed" to Happen

Effervescent people aren't supposed to be depressed. People who have the "perfect" family aren't supposed to struggle. People who have every material item they could want or need aren't supposed to suffer from mental health problems.

Read full story
Newport Beach, CA

Soak Up SoCal Cool at VEA In the Heart of Newport Beach

Less than a year ago, the Newport Beach Marriott was reinvented asVEA Newport Beach, a Marriott Resort & Spa. The transformation the property has undergone is astounding, transitioning from a conventional choice for families and business travelers into a world-class establishment with amenities on par with much pricier hotels. From the moment you step into VEA, you're immersed in Southern California cool.

Read full story

Holiday Drink Recipe - "The North Pole 75"

There are few cocktails more classic than a French 75. Named for the 75-millimeter cannons the French used during World War I, the drink itself is friendlier than the name implies.

Read full story

Dive Into the World of Justine McNair's Custom Typography Art

My house was built in 1872, so it's "lived" through everything from the sinking of the Titanic to the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement to hair metal. While we're lucky to have a lot of great original features -- hello, 19th-century woodwork -- I've been leaning into my favorite style, Art Deco, while redecorating the master bedroom suite.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant Hotel

When you enter the storiedOmni Severin hotel in downtown Indianapolis, it's all sumptuous furnishings, chandeliers, and granite tile floors. The Severin opened in 1913 as the Grand Hotel of Indianapolis, and its original appearance has been largely maintained.

Read full story

Holiday Drink Recipe - "The Christmas Orange"

If you've ever run across vintage holiday artwork or read a classic Christmas storybook, you've probably seen Christmas oranges. The nostalgic tradition of putting citrus fruit in the foot of Christmas stockings has a unique origin -- more on that later -- and just happened to be the inspiration for this week's holiday drink recipe. Meet "The Christmas Orange."

Read full story
4 comments
Indiana State

I Visited the Indiana State Museum For the First Time In 25 Years -- It Blew Me Away

Like most children growing up in Indiana, I visited theIndiana State Museum on a fourth-grade field trip. In the ensuing 25 years, I've become an avid traveler, visiting museums around the United States and abroad. However, I had not returned to the Indiana State Museum until this month.

Read full story
2 comments
South Bend, IN

Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)

When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.

Read full story
10 comments

Holiday Drink Recipe - "Chocolate Covered Candy Cane"

I would be remiss if I didn't start this post by acknowledging that I adore peppermint. Peppermint lattes are my Starbucks go-to all year, although I'm the first to say they taste better in a red cup.

Read full story
2 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected Location

Taking Christmas card photos is one of my favorite holiday traditions every year. Coordinating outfits, choosing a location, even wrangling a wiggly toddler or two -- I love it all because I know the end result will be amazing.

Read full story

Change Lives With Little Bracelets That Make a Big Impact

It might sound dramatic to say that a bracelet can change your life -- but look what a pair of shoes did for Cinderella. When I first discovered Little Words Project, I immediately fell in love with both the bracelets themselves (they're so fun and match everything!) and the company's mission.

Read full story
1 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy Hideout

To know me is to know I love the 1920s. I majored in English literature in college, with a specialty in F. Scott Fitzgerald, so you could say I (literally) majored in partying like Gatsby.

Read full story
6 comments

Holiday Drink Recipe - "Jingle Bell Rock-a-Rita"

As much as I love Christmastime, I'm a summer girl at heart, and I always feel a pang of loss when the leaves start turning, the rooftop bars start closing for the season, and the margarita mix is put away until Cinco de Mayo.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy