Holiday Drink Recipe - "Cotton Candy Champagne"

Despite being sick all week, we recovered enough by last night to enjoy New Year's Eve at one of Indy's newest venues, Nevermore -- more on that later this week -- but today, it's back to our regularly scheduled programming.

This is our final holiday cocktail of the season, and it's incredibly easy to convert to a mocktail for the whole family to enjoy on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.

Since we're officially out of the holiday season when offices reopen on Tuesday, these cotton candy drinks are also perfect for kids' birthday parties throughout the year. They definitely don't have to be reserved for next December or January!

The easiest drink of the season, you'll just need two ingredients for this festive concoction. It will surely be a hit with anyone who has a sweet tooth!

"Cotton Candy Champagne" Recipe

What You Need:

Cotton candy -- I used these containers .

. Champagne of choice

What You Do:

Fill about half a champagne flute (plastic or glass) with cotton candy. Slowly pour champagne over the top, allowing it time to bubble. Fill to desired level and garnish with an extra piece of cotton candy. Enjoy!

Pro tip: To add extra flavor and sweetness, simply add more cotton candy. To convert to a mocktail, use San Pellegrino, 7-Up, or Sprite in lieu of champagne!

A Brief History of Cotton Candy

Ironically, cotton candy was originally invented in 1897 by a dentist, William Morrison, and a confectioner, John C. Wharton. The enterprising duo created a machine that spun heated sugar through a screen, creating the texture that kids and grown-ups alike have loved for generations.

It took about seven years for Morrison and Wharton to introduce their new product to the general public. In 1904, "fairy floss" debuted at the St. Louis World Fair. The sugary treat was a hit with the 20 million attendees who visited the World's Fair during its run from April to December.

Morrison and Wharton sold boxes of cotton candy for a quarter apiece, ultimately selling over 68,000 boxes over the course of the event. In 1921, another dentist named Josef Lascaux coined the term "cotton candy," and although he never made it big in the candy business, the term stuck.

The rest, of course, is history. For well over 100 years, cotton candy has been a staple at circuses, county fairs, and carnivals around the world.

What do you think about cotton candy champagne?

