Meet Sarah Flint, the Louboutin Competitor You Might Not Know

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Our entire household has been struck down by Influenza A this week -- Merry Christmas to us -- so I thought we could all use a little luxury in our lives today.

Plus, who doesn't want to put their best foot forward heading into the New Year?

I am so excited to introduce all of you to Sarah Flint shoes.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

I was instantly smitten the first time I tried on a pair of Sarah Flint heels. I've had a lifelong love affair with high-heeled shoes but I've never before found a brand that I can wear all day in complete comfort. I have walked over 15,000 steps a day in Sarah Flint shoes without needing a single break.

Handmade in Italy by expert artisans, the upscale shoe brand works exclusively with family-owned factories whose cobbler skills have been honed for generations.

Each beautiful blue shoebox even includes a note from your artisan, welcoming you to the Sarah Flint family -- I love personal touches like this, and it's something that sets Sarah Flint apart from other high-end shoe companies.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

From the moment you slip on a pair of Sarah Flint shoes, they will begin to mold to your foot, offering a level of comfort that is rare from even the most well-known designer footwear brands.

A female-owned brand inspired by women and engineered to empower women, Sarah herself is passionate about providing buyers with high-quality products that will be part of their wardrobes for decades to come.

On the company's official website, she explains:

“I make sure we source the most exceptional materials, from triple-dyed Italian suedes to jacquards woven in 300-year-old British mills. Once they’re crafted, our shoes then go through rounds of prototyping and fit-testing, because I won’t give you what I wouldn’t wear myself.”

Sarah Flint releases new styles on a regular basis -- like the stunning Party at the Palace series -- but the brand's cornerstone line is the Perfect Collection .

Photo by Rebekah Barton

These shoes will seamlessly take you from your morning latte to after-work cocktails to a European vacation. They're designed for every facet of a modern woman's life, and can be styled up or down depending on the day. I love pairing my "Sand Calf" Perfect Pump 85s with jeans for a day of running errands.

Just like Cinderella, a great pair of classic high heels really can change your life. You can't go wrong with the comfort and quality that defines the Sarah Flint brand.

Get $50 off your first pair of Sarah Flint shoes with SARAHFLINT-BAREBEKAHB.