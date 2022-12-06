Dive Into the World of Justine McNair's Custom Typography Art

Rebekah Barton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbocz_0jZDjvnI00
Photo byRebekah Barton

My house was built in 1872, so it's "lived" through everything from the sinking of the Titanic to the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement to hair metal.

If these walls could talk, right?

While we're lucky to have a lot of great original features -- hello, 19th-century woodwork -- I've been leaning into my favorite style, Art Deco, while redecorating the master bedroom suite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAmcZ_0jZDjvnI00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Instead of buying vintage artwork, I wanted to turn two of my favorite quotes -- "There's a bar in far Bombay" from Frank Sinatra's "Come Fly With Me" and "Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine" from Casablanca -- into custom 1920s-inspired typography prints for the wall above the bed. I was so lucky to find designer Justine McNair, who immediately understood my vision, and executed incredible Art Deco glam artwork in no time at all.

In speaking to Justine about her passion for the Roaring Twenties era, she shared:

"While studying design styles, I found Art Deco. It innately felt as if my love for antiquities and passion for design had collided into one. I had just stumbled upon a world where old becomes new again. The world of vintage typography. All I wanted to do was consume more. From there, I began taking on as many projects that fell into this category."

For those unfamiliar with the decade, Alex White's "Thinking In Type" notes that the 1920s were a period of "exponential typographic growth and experimentation." In fact, W.A. Dwiggins coined the term "graphic design" in 1922.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39khqw_0jZDjvnI00
Photo byRebekah Barton

During my conversation with Justine, she shared additional details about how she approaches projects in the modern world, while never forgetting where the typographic arts began:

"[When] I met Rebekah, she had a wonderful vision for two art deco posters and I couldn't wait to help her bring them to life.

As I do for my other projects, I started by building a mood-board to gather more inspiration. I do this by searching for images, texts, colors that convey the final style I am wanting to achieve. For this project, I found myself looking at old movie posters and vintage invitations. Rebekah and I collaborated back and forth, making revisions until she had the perfect posters for her room."

Working with Justine was an absolute pleasure, and I hope you'll turn to her to help you transform your space with new artwork. You can find her on Instagram at Evelyn Design Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkUaM_0jZDjvnI00
Photo byRebekah Barton

I also found the ideal frames to complement the Art Deco style of Justine's work. Vossington offers sleek, high-quality products that will protect your cherished photos and art prints for years to come. I went with gold for this particular project.

They say that paint is the easiest way to completely change the look of a room but new art also has a way of lifting your mood and giving your home an aesthetic boost.

Make sure to tell me what you're going to have Justine create for you in the comments -- I'll just be over here listening to the Chairman of the Board on repeat.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# typography# graphic design# art# lifestyle# home decor

Comments / 0

Published by

Rebekah is a long-time digital media professional who has branched out into creating lifestyle content of her own. From 5-star hotel reviews to everyday style, you'll find it here. Follow daily adventures at www.instagram.com/_rebekahbarton

Indianapolis, IN
891 followers

More from Rebekah Barton

Holiday Drink Recipe - "The North Pole 75"

There are few cocktails more classic than a French 75. Named for the 75-millimeter cannons the French used during World War I, the drink itself is friendlier than the name implies.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant Hotel

When you enter the storiedOmni Severin hotel in downtown Indianapolis, it's all sumptuous furnishings, chandeliers, and granite tile floors. The Severin opened in 1913 as the Grand Hotel of Indianapolis, and its original appearance has been largely maintained.

Read full story

Holiday Drink Recipe - "The Christmas Orange"

If you've ever run across vintage holiday artwork or read a classic Christmas storybook, you've probably seen Christmas oranges. The nostalgic tradition of putting citrus fruit in the foot of Christmas stockings has a unique origin -- more on that later -- and just happened to be the inspiration for this week's holiday drink recipe. Meet "The Christmas Orange."

Read full story
4 comments
Indiana State

I Visited the Indiana State Museum For the First Time In 25 Years -- It Blew Me Away

Like most children growing up in Indiana, I visited theIndiana State Museum on a fourth-grade field trip. In the ensuing 25 years, I've become an avid traveler, visiting museums around the United States and abroad. However, I had not returned to the Indiana State Museum until this month.

Read full story
2 comments
South Bend, IN

Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)

When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.

Read full story
10 comments

Holiday Drink Recipe - "Chocolate Covered Candy Cane"

I would be remiss if I didn't start this post by acknowledging that I adore peppermint. Peppermint lattes are my Starbucks go-to all year, although I'm the first to say they taste better in a red cup.

Read full story
2 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected Location

Taking Christmas card photos is one of my favorite holiday traditions every year. Coordinating outfits, choosing a location, even wrangling a wiggly toddler or two -- I love it all because I know the end result will be amazing.

Read full story

Change Lives With Little Bracelets That Make a Big Impact

It might sound dramatic to say that a bracelet can change your life -- but look what a pair of shoes did for Cinderella. When I first discovered Little Words Project, I immediately fell in love with both the bracelets themselves (they're so fun and match everything!) and the company's mission.

Read full story
1 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy Hideout

To know me is to know I love the 1920s. I majored in English literature in college, with a specialty in F. Scott Fitzgerald, so you could say I (literally) majored in partying like Gatsby.

Read full story
6 comments

Holiday Drink Recipe - "Jingle Bell Rock-a-Rita"

As much as I love Christmastime, I'm a summer girl at heart, and I always feel a pang of loss when the leaves start turning, the rooftop bars start closing for the season, and the margarita mix is put away until Cinco de Mayo.

Read full story
5 comments
Indianapolis, IN

The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake Shop

If you're anything like me, you spent your childhood dressing up as an adventurous Princess who explored enchanted forests every day and went home to a fabulously-decorated palace at night. But we all know that's not real life -- at least until you visit The Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis.

Read full story
2 comments

Holiday Drink Recipe - "Christmas on Long Island"

To say I like Christmas is an understatement. The house is decorated well before Thanksgiving, and I am not exaggerating when I say I live for the sparkliest season of the year.

Read full story
4 comments
Lexington, KY

An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel Lexington

I grew up in a Kentucky Derby family. I have distinct memories of my grandpa giving me, my sister, and our cousins a betting pool of quarters – we picked our horses based on their names back then, statistics be darned – and I’ll never forget watching TV all day on the first Saturday in May just to gape at the Derby hats.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy