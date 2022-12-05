Indianapolis, IN

Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant Hotel

Rebekah Barton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zj5oG_0jXkZ8mh00
Photo byRebekah Barton

When you enter the storied Omni Severin hotel in downtown Indianapolis, it's all sumptuous furnishings, chandeliers, and granite tile floors. The Severin opened in 1913 as the Grand Hotel of Indianapolis, and its original appearance has been largely maintained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0JKa_0jXkZ8mh00
Photo byRebekah Barton

At first, the last thing you expect to be tucked down a side hallway is an industrial chic space with a major cool factor. But that's exactly what Severin Bar delivers.

And, the more you think about it, the steampunk hideaway is the perfect fit for the elegant Art Deco hotel. It's reminiscent of real-life Prohibition speakeasies -- which Indy has plenty of, by the way -- where well-off patrons would go to let loose and escape from societal standards of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OuOHC_0jXkZ8mh00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Severin Bar offers the same departure for today's travelers.

As soon as you walk in, the atmosphere shift from the lobby is palpable. Instead of marble and velvet, there are Edison lights and brick walls that make you feel like you've accidentally stumbled into a 1930s mob movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6ZPM_0jXkZ8mh00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Severin Bar's menu is extensive, with a wide array of food options in addition to a full bar. The establishment also serves several beers from Indiana-based breweries, including Sun King Brewing, Upland Brewing Co., and Fountain Square Brew Co.

During my latest visit, I tried the house-roasted turkey club and the truffle fries, deliciously topped with truffle oil and Parmesan cheese. Even though Severin Bar has a completely different feel than the rest of the Omni Severin hotel, the staff's commitment to quality undoubtedly extends to the bar area.

This is not your typical "bar food" in the best possible way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BICdh_0jXkZ8mh00
Photo byRebekah Barton

One of my favorite decor features at Severin Bar is a pallet-wood wall that houses all sorts of steampunk-inspired memorabilia. From antique glassware to an old camera to vintage machinery, the wall adds an air of authenticity to the entire space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BzW4K_0jXkZ8mh00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Even though it is an ode to the heyday of the Indianapolis Wholesale District in the early 1900s, Severin Bar isn't doesn't skimp on modern amenities.

We enjoyed a college football Saturday night on the dozen televisions that are strategically located throughout the bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aa4rS_0jXkZ8mh00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Whether you're in an Indy-area local or a traveler who finds yourself with a room at the Severin, you won't regret escaping to Severin Bar next time you find yourself in the Circle City.

More on Severin Bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kJYY_0jXkZ8mh00
Photo byRebekah Barton

The official description of the bar reads:

Located within easy walking distance to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium, Severin Bar is the ideal spot to enjoy a drink before or after Colts and Pacers games.

View your favorite sporting events on the 12 HDTV large screens located throughout the lounge. Enjoy a wide selection of finely-crafted cocktails and locally-brewed beers while snacking on great burgers, brick-oven flat breads and big-bowl salads.

Severin Bar is a return to the hotel’s inception—a time when the Wholesale District of downtown Indianapolis was thriving with activity.

Have you ever visited Severin Bar?

Severin Bar is located at 40 West Jackson Place Indianapolis, Indiana 46225.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# hotels# lifestyle# history# restaurants

Comments / 0

Published by

Rebekah is a long-time digital media professional who has branched out into creating lifestyle content of her own. From 5-star hotel reviews to everyday style, you'll find it here. Follow daily adventures at www.instagram.com/_rebekahbarton

Indianapolis, IN
891 followers

More from Rebekah Barton

Holiday Drink Recipe - "The North Pole 75"

There are few cocktails more classic than a French 75. Named for the 75-millimeter cannons the French used during World War I, the drink itself is friendlier than the name implies.

Read full story

Dive Into the World of Justine McNair's Custom Typography Art

My house was built in 1872, so it's "lived" through everything from the sinking of the Titanic to the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement to hair metal. While we're lucky to have a lot of great original features -- hello, 19th-century woodwork -- I've been leaning into my favorite style, Art Deco, while redecorating the master bedroom suite.

Read full story

Holiday Drink Recipe - "The Christmas Orange"

If you've ever run across vintage holiday artwork or read a classic Christmas storybook, you've probably seen Christmas oranges. The nostalgic tradition of putting citrus fruit in the foot of Christmas stockings has a unique origin -- more on that later -- and just happened to be the inspiration for this week's holiday drink recipe. Meet "The Christmas Orange."

Read full story
4 comments
Indiana State

I Visited the Indiana State Museum For the First Time In 25 Years -- It Blew Me Away

Like most children growing up in Indiana, I visited theIndiana State Museum on a fourth-grade field trip. In the ensuing 25 years, I've become an avid traveler, visiting museums around the United States and abroad. However, I had not returned to the Indiana State Museum until this month.

Read full story
2 comments
South Bend, IN

Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)

When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.

Read full story
10 comments

Holiday Drink Recipe - "Chocolate Covered Candy Cane"

I would be remiss if I didn't start this post by acknowledging that I adore peppermint. Peppermint lattes are my Starbucks go-to all year, although I'm the first to say they taste better in a red cup.

Read full story
2 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected Location

Taking Christmas card photos is one of my favorite holiday traditions every year. Coordinating outfits, choosing a location, even wrangling a wiggly toddler or two -- I love it all because I know the end result will be amazing.

Read full story

Change Lives With Little Bracelets That Make a Big Impact

It might sound dramatic to say that a bracelet can change your life -- but look what a pair of shoes did for Cinderella. When I first discovered Little Words Project, I immediately fell in love with both the bracelets themselves (they're so fun and match everything!) and the company's mission.

Read full story
1 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy Hideout

To know me is to know I love the 1920s. I majored in English literature in college, with a specialty in F. Scott Fitzgerald, so you could say I (literally) majored in partying like Gatsby.

Read full story
5 comments

Holiday Drink Recipe - "Jingle Bell Rock-a-Rita"

As much as I love Christmastime, I'm a summer girl at heart, and I always feel a pang of loss when the leaves start turning, the rooftop bars start closing for the season, and the margarita mix is put away until Cinco de Mayo.

Read full story
5 comments
Indianapolis, IN

The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake Shop

If you're anything like me, you spent your childhood dressing up as an adventurous Princess who explored enchanted forests every day and went home to a fabulously-decorated palace at night. But we all know that's not real life -- at least until you visit The Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis.

Read full story
2 comments

Holiday Drink Recipe - "Christmas on Long Island"

To say I like Christmas is an understatement. The house is decorated well before Thanksgiving, and I am not exaggerating when I say I live for the sparkliest season of the year.

Read full story
4 comments
Lexington, KY

An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel Lexington

I grew up in a Kentucky Derby family. I have distinct memories of my grandpa giving me, my sister, and our cousins a betting pool of quarters – we picked our horses based on their names back then, statistics be darned – and I’ll never forget watching TV all day on the first Saturday in May just to gape at the Derby hats.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy