Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant Hotel

Photo by Rebekah Barton

When you enter the storied Omni Severin hotel in downtown Indianapolis, it's all sumptuous furnishings, chandeliers, and granite tile floors. The Severin opened in 1913 as the Grand Hotel of Indianapolis, and its original appearance has been largely maintained.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

At first, the last thing you expect to be tucked down a side hallway is an industrial chic space with a major cool factor. But that's exactly what Severin Bar delivers.

And, the more you think about it, the steampunk hideaway is the perfect fit for the elegant Art Deco hotel. It's reminiscent of real-life Prohibition speakeasies -- which Indy has plenty of, by the way -- where well-off patrons would go to let loose and escape from societal standards of the day.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Severin Bar offers the same departure for today's travelers.

As soon as you walk in, the atmosphere shift from the lobby is palpable. Instead of marble and velvet, there are Edison lights and brick walls that make you feel like you've accidentally stumbled into a 1930s mob movie.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Severin Bar's menu is extensive, with a wide array of food options in addition to a full bar. The establishment also serves several beers from Indiana-based breweries, including Sun King Brewing , Upland Brewing Co. , and Fountain Square Brew Co .

During my latest visit, I tried the house-roasted turkey club and the truffle fries, deliciously topped with truffle oil and Parmesan cheese. Even though Severin Bar has a completely different feel than the rest of the Omni Severin hotel, the staff's commitment to quality undoubtedly extends to the bar area.

This is not your typical "bar food" in the best possible way.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

One of my favorite decor features at Severin Bar is a pallet-wood wall that houses all sorts of steampunk-inspired memorabilia. From antique glassware to an old camera to vintage machinery, the wall adds an air of authenticity to the entire space.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Even though it is an ode to the heyday of the Indianapolis Wholesale District in the early 1900s, Severin Bar isn't doesn't skimp on modern amenities.

We enjoyed a college football Saturday night on the dozen televisions that are strategically located throughout the bar.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Whether you're in an Indy-area local or a traveler who finds yourself with a room at the Severin, you won't regret escaping to Severin Bar next time you find yourself in the Circle City.

More on Severin Bar

Photo by Rebekah Barton

The official description of the bar reads:

Located within easy walking distance to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium, Severin Bar is the ideal spot to enjoy a drink before or after Colts and Pacers games.

View your favorite sporting events on the 12 HDTV large screens located throughout the lounge. Enjoy a wide selection of finely-crafted cocktails and locally-brewed beers while snacking on great burgers, brick-oven flat breads and big-bowl salads.

Severin Bar is a return to the hotel’s inception—a time when the Wholesale District of downtown Indianapolis was thriving with activity.

Have you ever visited Severin Bar?

Severin Bar is located at 40 West Jackson Place Indianapolis, Indiana 46225.