Indianapolis, IN

Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy Hideout

Rebekah Barton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7DCL_0jIUjt1o00
Photo byRebekah Barton

To know me is to know I love the 1920s. I majored in English literature in college, with a specialty in F. Scott Fitzgerald, so you could say I (literally) majored in partying like Gatsby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35lVjl_0jIUjt1o00
Photo byRebekah Barton

A passion for all things Roaring Twenties inevitably leads to an interest in the great gangsters of the era, and anyone who has met me will tell you I can spend hours waxing about John Dillinger, Al Capone, Whitey Bulger, and their entire ilk.

Case in point: I once visited Philadelphia's Eastern State Penitentiary for the sole purpose of taking a photo of Capone's cell [below].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wdr8G_0jIUjt1o00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Growing up in the Indianapolis area, though, Dillinger was always of particular interest to me.

He was born in the Circle City, and his final resting place is nearby, as well. In fact, my great-grandfather is buried not far from "Public Enemy No. 1" in Crown Hill Cemetery. Dillinger's connection to Indianapolis means that there are plenty of hidden spots he loved to visit dotted around town -- you just have to know where to look.

And, if you happen to look in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood, you'll find Indy's coolest new hotspot where Dillinger, Lester "Baby Face" Nelson, and all of their Dillinger Gang compadres actually loved to hang out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBvyv_0jIUjt1o00
Photo byRebekah Barton

The Vault is absolutely everything a speakeasy should be, from the bank vault door -- yes, there's a code and, yes, it changes -- to the original floors where Dillinger really walked. One of my favorite features? A hatch in the floorboards that leads to a basement tunnel where Dillinger Gang members once escaped from authorities.

If you've ever watched Midnight In Paris, you're bound to experience a "Gil Pender moment" the second you walk through the doors and hear Cole Porter music wafting through the space. I half expected to see a young Ernest Hemingway nursing a whiskey in a velvet chair in the corner.

Then, there's the bar itself, a vintage carved wood situation I would give my left kidney to have in my house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18r3TF_0jIUjt1o00
Photo byRebekah Barton

The establishment's current owner shared with me that the piece was sourced from Chicago, where a former gangster who spent time at The Vault's location in its heyday went legitimate as a bar owner in the Windy City.

The vibe is immaculate, and the food and drinks are equally good.

On my recent visit, the bartenders were slinging amazing Old Fashioneds, Whiskey Sours, and Jack and Cokes -- this is a whiskey and bourbon bar, after all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNJIM_0jIUjt1o00
Photo byRebekah Barton

We also enjoyed a charcuterie platter that you won't regret ordering when you visit. It's the perfect complement to the vintage cocktails you'll undoubtedly be inspired to drink all night long.

My recommendation? Order "The Prohibition" -- you pick the spirit and The Vault's mixologist picks the drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WizfY_0jIUjt1o00
Photo byRebekah Barton

I would also be remiss if I didn't mention the little things that make the vibe pop at Indy's newest speakeasy.

The devil really is in the details. I think Dillinger himself would agree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0626gq_0jIUjt1o00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Two of my favorites were a framed replica newspaper from the day the iconic gangster was killed by FBI agents in Chicago [above] and a 1924 medical prescription for whiskey hanging in the bathroom hallway [below].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dC93t_0jIUjt1o00
Photo byRebekah Barton

If you've ever wanted to take a literal step back in time, you might just want to move into The Vault. As long as the light outside is turned on, bartenders are slinging drinks and a party worthy of a bygone era is in full swing.

You know where to find me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ayg9e_0jIUjt1o00
Photo byRebekah Barton

More on The Vault Indianapolis

Visit The Vault's official Instagram page for more details, and a hint for the current vault code. The bar's description reads:

The Vault Indy is a speakeasy in the Bates-Hendrick's neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana. This bar will specialize in classic cocktails, bourbons, and local food pairings. This location is where some of the Midwest's most notorious bank robbers would hideout. The space has been remodeled and decorated to celebrate speakeasies in the 20's & 30's.

To gain entry you must have the code for the vault door! Good luck & we hope to see you soon.

Have you ever been to a speakeasy-themed bar? Tell me your favorite vintage spot in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# speakeasy# bars# restaurants# lifestyle# whiskey

Comments / 4

Published by

Rebekah is a long-time digital media professional who has branched out into creating lifestyle content of her own. From 5-star hotel reviews to everyday style, you'll find it here. Follow daily adventures at www.instagram.com/_rebekahbarton

Indianapolis, IN
559 followers

More from Rebekah Barton

Holiday Drink Recipe - "Chocolate Covered Candy Cane"

I would be remiss if I didn't start this post by acknowledging that I adore peppermint. Peppermint lattes are my Starbucks go-to all year, although I'm the first to say they taste better in a red cup.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected Location

Taking Christmas card photos is one of my favorite holiday traditions every year. Coordinating outfits, choosing a location, even wrangling a wiggly toddler or two -- I love it all because I know the end result will be amazing.

Read full story

Change Lives With Little Bracelets That Make a Big Impact

It might sound dramatic to say that a bracelet can change your life -- but look what a pair of shoes did for Cinderella. When I first discovered Little Words Project, I immediately fell in love with both the bracelets themselves (they're so fun and match everything!) and the company's mission.

Read full story
1 comments

Holiday Drink Recipe - "Jingle Bell Rock-a-Rita"

As much as I love Christmastime, I'm a summer girl at heart, and I always feel a pang of loss when the leaves start turning, the rooftop bars start closing for the season, and the margarita mix is put away until Cinco de Mayo.

Read full story
5 comments
Indianapolis, IN

The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake Shop

If you're anything like me, you spent your childhood dressing up as an adventurous Princess who explored enchanted forests every day and went home to a fabulously-decorated palace at night. But we all know that's not real life -- at least until you visit The Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis.

Read full story

Holiday Drink Recipe - "Christmas on Long Island"

To say I like Christmas is an understatement. The house is decorated well before Thanksgiving, and I am not exaggerating when I say I live for the sparkliest season of the year.

Read full story
4 comments
Lexington, KY

An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel Lexington

I grew up in a Kentucky Derby family. I have distinct memories of my grandpa giving me, my sister, and our cousins a betting pool of quarters – we picked our horses based on their names back then, statistics be darned – and I’ll never forget watching TV all day on the first Saturday in May just to gape at the Derby hats.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy