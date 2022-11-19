Holiday Drink Recipe - "Jingle Bell Rock-a-Rita"

As much as I love Christmastime, I'm a summer girl at heart, and I always feel a pang of loss when the leaves start turning, the rooftop bars start closing for the season, and the margarita mix is put away until Cinco de Mayo.

To combat seasonal depression, this week's holiday drink recipe will have you cracking open your favorite tequila, adding a merry twist to summer's favorite beverage!

"Jingle Bell Rock-a-Rita" Cocktail Recipe

1. In a shaker:

Add a small amount of ice

3 oz Jose Cuervo tequila (or preferred brand)

1.5oz of Cointreau or Grand Marnier

Add your preferred brand of margarita mix and cranberry juice, about a 50/50 mix

Shake well!

2. Prep your glass:

Pour a small amount of peach syrup in a bowl

Dip the lip of your glass into the peach syrup, then add margarita salt (or sugar, for a sweet treat!)

3. Pour shaker into your glass, garnish with a lime if desired, and enjoy!

The peach syrup on the rim is this cocktail's secret sauce -- it's an unexpectedly delicious addition! I promise you'll be jingle bell rockin' in no time.

A Brief History of Margaritas

Much like Long Island Iced Tea , it's difficult to say exactly who originally invented the margarita.

Stories of how the popular cocktail came to be abound, with one of the earliest tales purporting that the drink was created by Carlos "Danny" Herrera at his restaurant California restaurant, Rancho La Gloria, in 1938. Supposedly, he developed the cocktail for regular customer and former Ziegfeld dancer Marjorie King, who was allergic to many spirits but not tequila. However, this version of events was debunked by The San Diego Reader in 1992.

According to the Jose Cuervo brand, the cocktail was indeed invented in 1938 -- but their version suggests it was crafted in honor of Mexican showgirl Rita de la Rosa.

Hussong's Cantina also claims credit for the invention of the margarita. They say that in 1941, bartender Don Carlos Orozco named a new drink after Mexican-German patron Margarita Henkel Cesena, a loyal patron of the establishment. Although there is no definitive proof that Hussong's is where the cocktail was created, the restaurant is famous for being "The Original Home of the Margarita."

Another popular story is that the margarita was invented in Juárez, Chihuahua at Tommy's Place Bar on July 4, 1942. Bartender Francisco "Pancho" Morales reportedly created the drink before immigrating to the United States, where he worked as a milkman for 25 years. Mexico's official news agency Notimex , along with history experts, believe that Morales has the strongest claim for the creation of the drink.

Regardless of where the original margarita came from, enjoy this festive spin on the iconic Mexican cocktail -- cheers!

Let me know in the comments what kind of holiday cocktail twist you want to see next week!