Give Kids the Gift of Adventure With a Unique Holiday Present

As much fun as the holiday season is, gift-giving can be overwhelming. It's becoming increasingly common for parents to request that loved ones refrain from purchasing more toys at Christmas, instead asking that children be given activities or experiences.

So popular is this concept, in fact, that there are entire articles dedicated to the most polite ways families can ask friends and family members to stop buying "stuff" as gifts. I am thrilled to report that I've found an amazing alternative to a traditional Christmas gift -- and it keeps giving all year long!

The Max Letters is a 12-month letter subscription that will transport every child on your list to a fantastical world for a full year.

The official description reads:

A whole year’s worth of adventure...
Fans of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe and The Hobbit will love this epic fantasy adventure set in a land of legends, elves, wizards and talking beasts.
Gift a young reader this 12-month personal snail mail experience to ignite their imagination – and ignite the love of reading that a great story inspires!

As a former English major, I love that this subscription is designed to instill a love of literature in young readers. Even better is the fact that it was created by a father-daughter duo, so when you support The Max Letters, you're supporting a family's dream.

Although the letters -- which tell the tale of young Prince Max and a colorful cast of characters -- are specifically written for kids age 8 to 14, my 6-year-old daughter and I recently partnered with the brand, and she can't get enough!

A storybook lover like her mom, Lilly has been thoroughly enjoying the tale of Prince Max's first quest.

If you have a kindergartener or first-grader who can't yet read the letters completely on their own, I highly recommend using them as a bedtime story. We've been having a wonderful time "traveling" to young Max's kingdom each time a letter arrives.

To that end, Lilly has been relishing the novelty of getting actual mail addressed to her in the digital age. For most of today's little ones, getting meaningful mail is a rare occurrence. I love that The Max Letters drives home the fact that there is still value in physical correspondence, despite the convenience of email and texting.

In addition to the chapter of the story that comes in each red envelope, kids receive a short note [above] from "Your honored scribe," the narrator of the tale. The note that arrives alongside the first letter reads:

The Tales of Gaspaar are told of a long-forgotten time at the edge of a legend whose retellings have grown wide and wild. Mountains and rivers and lords and ladies change names and places. Yet the stories live because the dragons and wizards even of our day are only reflections; shadows of something out of all time together.
May this telling of such tales inspire those best dreams in the reader and encourage the living of a quest in us all. May you journey with hope no matter the darkness and find light on that way. There are good friends to be found in the strangest places and behind all manner of faces.

Subsequent notes from the scribe serve as brief reminders of what happened in the previous chapter. This is helpful since The Max Letters arrive every two weeks, amounting to a total of 24 chapters in 12 months.

I cannot recommend this letter subscription service enough -- both girls and boys will adore the Tolkien-esque tale of royalty and mythical creatures.

And, at just $12.99 a month, you can't beat the price. Visit The Max Letters' pricing page to find out how to prepay for the whole year and save.

Who are you buying The Max Letters for this year? Tell me in the comments!

