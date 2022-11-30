Multitasking may affect the productivity

Photo by Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Multitasking can be a great skill to have at work. But what happens when it interferes with your productivity? Read on and find out how you can prevent task switching in your work!



Are you the multitasking type in your customer service team? Do you struggle with doing things effectively at the same time? In truth, while multitasking can be beneficial to someone, it can still cause problems for the doer. This considered task switching. Task switching is a type of multitasking that leads to erratic productivity and tasks. Instead of focusing on a single task, the doer assume that they must work harder and do more things all at once. In fact, simply jumping from one task to another at a fast pace will only tire you. Therefore, we must first delve into the different types of multitasking, and then learn the common traits of someone who switches tasks. Let’s dive in!

Types Of Multitasking

Multitasking can take on many forms, especially in the world of customer service. As a result, the cost of multitasking can be inevitable, if someone tries to switch tasks repeatedly. “One concern that might plague customer service employees is the idea of hybrid work, meaning that they have the option to work both at home and in-house. Many workers are hesitant about hybrid work, suggesting that they won’t feel valued if they wear so many hats in the company” says Doris Davis, a business writer at OX Essays review and Big Assignments review. With that said, three types of multitasking can be made certain:

- Doing two things at once

- Switching to another task without completing the first one, AND

- Doing two or more tasks at a fast



Common Traits

As far as traits go, when it comes to multitasking, it’s important to note just how far people will go to get things done. In fact, multitasking – which can turn to task switching – can evolve into many behavioral concerns. Let’s look at this in the customer service industry:

A customer support rep has a hard time focusing on satisfying callers and chat users.

A customer sales rep is very focused on making the sale, so that they can meet their company’s quota and, quite possibly, receive good pay from it.

A customer service expert believes that since they’re an “expert,” that they know more, and can do more, than his or her coworkers. With all that said, there are some major costs in allowing multitasking to turn into task switching.



The Costs

“Some may argue that multitasking is a much-needed trait in the workplace. However, if not regulated, multitasking can actually turn against you both physically and mentally” says Otis Forney, a journalist at Australian reviewer and Essay help service . According to McGraw-Hill Higher Education, while multitasking has its perks, it also has its downfalls. Here are just some of these pitfalls:

Absentmindedness

Being more prone to making mistakes

Can be frustrating

Disrupts workflow

Jeopardizing politeness in your work

Losing focus, or lack thereof

Slowing you down

Preventing Task Switching

Now that you have a clear view of the complexity of multitasking, it’s important to know how to prevent task switching. In other words, if you would like to do multitasking the right way, here are some great ways to do so:

Find a way to separate the simple tasks from the complex ones. This allows you to focus on tasks that don’t take long to do, so that there’s no need to worry about time for other tasks.

As you separate the simple from the complex, take the time to integrate all the simple tasks. Clustering your simple tasks in such a way can help you stay focused on what needs to be done quickly.

Another way to prevent task switching is to focus on only one task. This is considered the “one-task” approach, because you’ll be focusing your time and energy on that one thing, rather than having your attention spread out.

Also, consider creating to-do lists. Taly Matiteyahu states in the YouCanBook.me Podcast that creating to-do lists are helpful, since it’s easy to forget about them. With a to-do list, people can focus on the tasks that need to be done right then and there.



Conclusion



As you can see, anyone can take up multitasking, especially in the customer service industry. However, with the right fortitude, as well as some moderation, you won’t get burned out from task switching.



Stay focused, and work!