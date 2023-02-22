Woman Sues Doctors After Detransitioning Due to Lack of Mental Health Diagnosis and Therapy Recommendations

Photo by Norbu GYACHUNG on Unsplash

Michelle Zacchigna, a woman from Orillia, Ontario in her mid-thirties has launched a lawsuit against eight medical providers who she claims provided inadequate care during her transition. Significantly impacted by the hormone therapy and surgeries that followed - including mastectomy and hysterectomy procedures - Michelle now regrets the decision to pursue gender transitioning at all. This is Canada's first legal case of this kind.

According to Zacchigna, her physicians and mental health practitioners neglected to attend to her multifaceted psychological requirements; they instead enabled her self-identify as transgender and undergo irreversible treatments.

She claims that the current "affirmative" model of gender care, where practitioners confirm a patient's self-perception as transgender and provide them medical remedies, is to blame for this issue. Zacchigna felt that healthcare professionals should have given her the opportunity to seek counseling or therapy in order to get at the root of why she was suffering from body image issues.

Zacchigna's journey began in 2009 at the age of 21, during which time she had endured depression, anxiety, and self-harm for many years leading up to a suicide attempt. As soon as she came across the idea of "gender identity" online, she was certain that her issues were a consequence of being transgender. Surprisingly, none of her healthcare providers ever presented a counterargument to this assumption.

In the early months of 2010, Zacchigna visited an assistance group in Toronto named "Gender Journeys," and after merely a 60-minute talk with the doctor there, was referred for male hormone therapy. Despite being cognizant of Zacchigna's extensive history of mental health issues, her regular therapist still encouraged hormone therapy. After visiting a different doctor for three sessions, Zacchigna was eventually issued a prescription for testosterone.

In 2012, Zacchigna was recommended for a bilateral mastectomy by her physicians and thus underwent the procedure with a surgeon in Florida who removed both of her breasts. After consulting with another physician, Zacchigna decided to have a hysterectomy in 2017. Yet, by 2019, Zacchigna made the decision to detransition after she concluded that her mental health diagnoses and developmental disabilities more accurately detailed the issues she was encountering than identifying as transgender ever had.

In her suit, Zacchigna accuses the healthcare providers of neglecting her severe mental health and developmental issues, instead opting for irreversible medical interventions. She maintains that her decision to transition to another gender was never challenged and consequently, she did not receive sufficient counseling or therapy.

