Jenna Ellis: The Right Call for the Supreme Court to Reject Brunson Brothers' Appeal to Reinstate Trump as President

The Supreme Court has denied the appeal made by the Brunson brothers from Utah, which sought to restore Donald Trump as President. In a not-so-surprising turn of events, the Supreme Court has rebuffed their appeal for the second time - a result that was expected by many people including Jenna Ellis, an ex-legal counsel to Trump.

Ellis, a former senior advisor and lawyer during Trump's presidency, tweeted that the Supreme Court's recent resolution was "the right call".

The Brunson brothers, ardent supporters of President Donald Trump, claim that international interference undermined the 2020 presidential election and ultimately tipped the scales in favor of Joe Biden. Despite claims that officials neglected to analyze the accusations, Ellis contends that the Brunsons' assertions are not legitimate.

She stated that there is only one way to remove a sitting president from office, which is through "impeachment and conviction." As Ellis noted, it's not feasible to remove a president from their position unless the president is impeached - no matter how dubious or unjustified an election was.

The Brunsons have announced that they will revert to "plan C" after the Court declined to hear their case, but they have not announced what their revised plan entails. Ellis expects the brothers to continue to face roadblocks in getting their case heard by the Supreme Court.

Some Trump supporters maintain claims that the 2020 election was stolen, but Ellis believes that election integrity should be a nonpartisan issue to restore faith and confidence in the system by ensuring that elections are administered according to state law, and every legal vote is counted correctly.

Nonetheless, despite reverberations that the 2020 election was manipulated, Donald Trump has redirected his attention to launching a third presidential campaign.

What do you think? Do you agree with Ellis that election integrity should be a nonpartisan issue? How do you feel about Trump redirecting his attention to a third presidential campaign?

# Supreme Court# Donald Trump# Jenna Ellis# Brunson Brothers# election integrity

