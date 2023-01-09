TikTok and Other Apps Run in China Are Banned From Being Used on State-Owned Device Under Dewine’s New Policy

Tik Tok is the Second Most Popular iPhone App Downloaded in the U.S. in 2022. Photo by Amand Vick on Unsplash

COLUMBUS, Ohio - An executive order has been issued by the governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, which prohibits the usage of applications owned by several Chinese companies, including TikTok, on any electronic devices used by state personnel.

After being inaugurated on Sunday for his second term, Governor DeWine quickly followed up by issuing the executive order which stipulates that: “any social media application, channel, and platform that is owned by an entity located in China and accessing the website of any social media application, channel, and platform that is owned by an entity located in China.”

Furthermore, according to the decision, the prohibition was imposed because the applications were participating in: “surreptitious data privacy and cybersecurity practices to include collecting personal information, behavioral use data, biometric data, and other data contained on the devices of its users.”

TikTok Is Now Second Place

Cloudflare, a business that specializes in online performance and security, cites TikTok as being the second-most widely used web domain across the globe, trailing only Google in terms of scale. When it comes to themes related to the news, the site has been accused of a lack of regulation of disinformation, and roughly one out of every five of the videos that are automatically recommended by TikTok include false material.

Top leaders in almost a third of the country, virtually all of which are Republicans, have taken similar steps to prevent the use of TikTok on devices owned by their respective state governments. Moreover, recent legislation passed by Congress has made it illegal for most devices given by the United States government to use the app TikTok due to widespread concerns around security and the app's ability to facilitate the spread of false information.

