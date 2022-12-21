Mom Expects Daughter to Contribute Money From Her Part-Time Job to Help Pay for a Swimming Pool Built Four Years Ago

Parents often have expectations for their teenage children to contribute financially to the family with their part-time jobs. Some parents believe this will help teach teenagers responsibility and accountability, as well as how to manage a budget. But ultimately, are these part-time job contributions a necessary part of growing up and learning how to take on financial obligations by themselves? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Soo Kim of Newsweek.

The Swimming Pool

The author starts by relating how her daughter, who was 12 at the time, had a strong desire to have a swimming pool installed in their backyard four years ago. Even though the author and her husband had the financial means to have it installed, they both felt that it was still too pricey. Nevertheless, their daughter continued to plead for one. According to the author, "She [the daughter] said that all of her friends had pools and she was the only one who didn’t have one, plus she loved swimming. She insisted that she would use it daily in the summer."

When all was said and done, the author and her daughter came to an "agreement" that they would build the pool immediately. However, that agreement stipulated that when the 12-year-old daughter was old enough to hold a job, she would be required to pay back "half" of the money that had been spent on the pool to her parents.

The author's daughter, who is now 16 years old, has finally landed her first job. She has her eye on a certain prom dress, and she plans to use the money she earns from that part-time work toward purchasing it. The young woman's aspirations, on the other hand, were dashed when her mother brought up their swimming pool "agreement" from four years ago. The author explained, "I reminded her of our agreement about the pool and she no longer wants to uphold her end of the agreement. I insisted, threatening to take away phone and car privileges if she doesn’t pay her father and I back.

The teenager refuses to communicate with her mom. Moreover, her husband also sides with their 16-year-old, stating that they cannot really think that she should live up to the terms of the agreement that she struck when she was only twelve. Nevertheless, according to the author, it's not about money. She explained, "it’s about teaching my young daughter the right morals to live life with. I don’t want her to think she can just go around making deals for her benefit and then just not upholding them."

So what do you make of this situation?

You are welcome to share your thoughts and ideas by leaving a comment below. And thank you for reading!

Rebecca

