New Mother Pressured to Have Baby Renamed by Husband's Mom

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Having a newborn baby brings a host of unique experiences, and selecting a name is one of the most poignant. This final decision often involves negotiation with family members for whom sentimentality is often as important as any other factor. But ultimately, is it up to the parents to make the final decision? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Alice Gibbs of Newsweek.

The Mother-In-Law

The author starts out her post by noting that when she and her husband discovered that they were expecting to have a son, they worked together to decide what name they believed would be the best match for him. In the end, the name they came up with was the middle name of her husband, and also the first name of the author's father.

Unfortunately, the author's mother-in-law doesn't like the name and has been making sly comments about it throughout the duration of her pregnancy. The author explained, "MIL [mother-in-law] has made subtle digs throughout pregnancy at how she’s not a fan of the name, and if we’ve considered anything else. I just dodge the question and ignore it because I don’t have the energy to argue with her. She can be very opinionated and very stubborn."

In other words, the mother-in-law has continuously probed the pair to find out whether they had thought about considering another name. In essence, she can't get over the fact that the child's name celebrates the author's family as opposed to her side. The author also makes it clear that she will typically steer clear of the topic and sidestep the matter of her son's name since her mother-in-law has a reputation for being quite outspoken and obstinate.

In light of this, the author recently delivered her newborn son who is doing well. Nevertheless, dealing with her mother-in-law hasn't exactly made life a picnic. There has been no formal registration of the baby's name, the author says. They have, however, shared the news of the name with their online social network of relatives and acquaintances.

But, the author does mention that her husband's mother has continued to make a point to remark on the name. This is despite the fact that the delivery was a painful experience that required surgical intervention. The author says, "She’s been talking to family behind our back saying how disappointed she is, as well as pulling DH [dear husband] aside to privately ask if we would change the name. MIL is purposely avoiding saying his name, and has opted to calling him Jnr instead."

Basically, the mother-in-law is venting to anyone she can about how dissatisfied she is with the name. And because it has generated such a controversy, the author is considering whether or not she should rethink the decision to rename her child in order to preserve peace in the family. She explained, "Yes we could just keep the peace and add a 2nd middle name that she wants, but I don’t want that. As his mother, I should be the one who has final say and I don’t want him to have 2 middle names, and I certainly don’t want to change his name under the pressure and influence of MIL."

So what do you make of this situation? You are welcome to share your thoughts and ideas by leaving a comment below. And thank you for reading!

