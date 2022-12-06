Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One

It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.

Fourth Time's a Charm

The 57-year-old author reveals in his post that his 32-year-old daughter has gone through three separate divorces. Additionally, he contributed money to every single one of her weddings. According to him, she tied the knot for the first time when she was 25 years old. And as a contribution to the wedding expenses, he handed her the sum of $15,000.

Nevertheless, the pair eventually split up and divorced. But as soon as she reached the age of 30, she wed the second 'love of her life.' In that scenario, he made a contribution of $5,000 to her wedding.

In spite of the fact that she was still legally married to her second husband, the author's daughter became pregnant by another guy. She went on to marry him too, but the couple would eventually divorce.

In the wake of meeting her proverbial soul mate a fourth time, the author's daughter approaches her father, asking that he help fund that wedding too. But in the end, he refused to fulfill her request and pointed out that he had previously made financial contributions to three of her previous marriages. In her anger, the bride-to-be lashed out at her father for not "believing in her future." He explained, "My wife wants me to make peace by giving her some money. But I think it's a waste."

So what do you make of this situation? You are welcome to share your thoughts and ideas by leaving a comment below. And thank you for reading!

Rebecca

