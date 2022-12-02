Woman Expecting the Arrival of Her Half-Sibling From Her 70-Year-Old Father Who Is Having an Affair

Photo by JD Mason

Love, support, and direction are some of the things that children need from their parents. When parents' relationship changes over time, it may be challenging for their children to readjust. As they attempt to make sense of their new situation, they could experience feelings of insecurity or confusion. Additionally, as you are going to learn, there are circumstances in which parents might create new connections with other people. And in spite of the fact that this may be a welcome change for the parent, it can be devastating for their children.

Major transformations within one family were highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Alice Gibbs of Newsweek, in which a daughter was astonished to learn that her married, elderly father was planning to have a child with his girlfriend.

Still Married But Living Separately

At the beginning of her post, the author reveals that her parents are still together and married. Unfortunately, the married pair has been experiencing some friction for a considerable amount of time lately. The daughter claims that her parents continued to be married even though they essentially had two distinct lives, despite the fact that they shared the same home. She explained, "But I just can't wrap my head around this, he's still married to my mum. They've not gone on for as long as I can remember, but they stayed married and living together (albeit very separately in a big house)."

Imagine the daughter's surprise, then, when her father told her his much-younger girlfriend was expecting a child with him. The girlfriend's age, 45, led her to assume that it was impossible for her to have any children after becoming pregnant with a baby.

The author's dad has expressed the desire to take responsibility for his actions and be with his girlfriend. According to his daughter, in a strange twist of fate, that was the same motive he decided to marry her mom in the first place. The author wrote, "The woman he has gotten pregnant is 45 and apparently it was a big shock at her age as she didn't think she could have kids but she wants to have the baby and he wants to 'do the right thing' and be with her (funnily enough the exact same reason he married my mum!)"

According to the daughter, there is less than a month until the birth of the baby is anticipated to take place. Because of this, it seems as if she is having a hard time dealing with the circumstance. To get to the heart of the matter, she is unsure of what she thinks about the prospect of having a half-sibling.

Moreover, she is uncertain about the kind of relationship that she will have with the newest member of the family. Essentially, a portion of her unease stems from the fact that she doesn't quite know how to digest the scenario, and she has the impression that everything is otherworldly. She concludes, "Not entirely sure how to process this whole thing? Has anyone had this? It's just surreal to be honest. I'm a few weeks off having my second child so he's going to have a baby younger than this grandchild."

