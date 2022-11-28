Husband Furious That His Partner Is Buying Things for a Baby Who Was Conceived During an Affair

A human's propensity for error is well-documented; famed psychiatrist Sigmund Freud even posited that we are incurably fallible. Given this, it's no surprise that parents are not perfect; they will make mistakes, some of which may have lasting effects on their children.

The fallibility of human beings was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek, in which a husband's anger stemmed from the fact that his partner is showering a soon-to-be mother with presents.

The Affair

At the beginning of her post, the author reveals that her partner is quite upset with her due to her attitude and behavior about the impending arrival of a certain baby. Her sister-in-law, she explains, was married, but her husband had an extramarital affair with the author's cousin, therefore ending the marriage.

She wrote, "My cousin had an affair with my sister-in-law’s husband and is now 7 months pregnant. I found out a few days before everything was exposed but because I didn’t immediately tell everybody, my brother-in-law threw me under the bus to try to make himself look better so it feels like I’m on thin ice with my husband and in-laws."

Furthermore, she and her cousin don't really have a lot of relatives, the author explains, so she can't expect support from anyone else. She also goes on to say that her cousin is not in a sound financial state. As a result of this, the author went out and purchased some items for her cousin so that she could assist with her situation.

But the author's husband became aware of her charity and he is fuming with rage at her because of it. She wrote, "I bought a few things for her baby to help out but my husband saw before I could give them to her and is furious with me for continuing to speak to her and for spending his money on her." As a direct consequence of this, the husband demands that she return everything and that she refrain from offering any assistance to her cousin in light of the affair.

In the meanwhile, the author is conscious that he is upset; yet, according to her, if she does not support her cousin, no one else would, and the child will be the one to endure the consequences of this situation.

Rebecca