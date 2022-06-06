Mediterranean Diet Earns Top Spot Again for ‘Healthiest Overall Diet’ in 2022

Healthy fats like olive oil are a Mediterranean diet staple Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Each year the U.S. News and World Report ranks some of the world’s leading diets from best to worst using information gathered by top nutritionists, dieticians, and medical professionals. For the fifth year in a row, the organization has placed the popular and versatile Mediterranean Diet in the number one spot for ‘Healthiest Overall Diet.’

An eating plan full of fresh veggies, legumes, and healthy fats, the diet originating from Mediterranean countries like Greece and Italy focuses on minimally-processed foods. The Mediterranean diet is a well-rounded option for those looking to improve their health, cut down on risks for cardiovascular disease and Type 2 Diabetes, and lose weight.

Those who follow the diet fill their plates with veggies like broccoli, peppers, and onions. They also eat plenty of foods like olives and avocados which are rich in healthy fats. Proteins like eggs, chicken, and fish are Mediterranean diet staples. And meals are rounded out with limited amounts of whole grains, red meat, and fruit.

Doctors in the U.S. specializing in fields related to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes have been recommending the Mediterranean diet to their patients since the early 1990s. The diet’s flexibility, low sugar intake, and whole-foods focused recipes make it the ideal option for people who are being treated for various diseases and individuals who are looking to add preventative measures to their lifestyle.

In the May 2022 issue of Today’s Dietician , a magazine featuring articles and studies by the nutrition industry’s leading professionals, Registered Dietician Densie Webb (Ph.D.) lays out a customizable Mediterranean diet eating plan depending on one’s preferences and individualized needs with the help of non-profit Old ways’ Mediterranean Diet Food Pyramid. The customizable eating plan comes on the heels of International Mediterranean Diet Month which is celebrated each May.

While the diet’s staples like fresh veggies, legumes, whole grains, and lean protein don’t change, vegans, vegetarians, and pescatarians can adapt the eating plan to their own nutritional preferences. For instance, vegetarians who only get their protein sources from plant-based foods can add in extra eggs and beans to their eating plan in place of meat options like chicken and beef. Pescatarians can opt for fish, eggs, and beans as their main protein sources. Vegans can stick to veggies and beans for their protein options while still easily staying within the parameters of the diet.

As cases of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes continue to rise in countries around the world, dieticians, nutritionists, and doctors continue to recommend the Mediterranean diet to patients and otherwise healthy individuals for its ability to significantly cut down on risks for a variety of diseases.

For example, multiple recent studies show people who follow a Mediterranean-inspired eating pattern are “47% less likely to develop heart disease.” (American College of Cardiology)