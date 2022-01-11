‘Home-Growing’ trend continues in households across America as inflation, supply chain issues fuel food insecurity

More Americans are growing their own food in 2022 congerdesign/Pixabay

History shows during times of national crisis, interest in growing food at home surges.

As inflation hits a record-setting high not seen in decades, Americans are turning to their backyards to cut down on grocery bills. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, seed companies have had trouble keeping up with customer orders. Similar surges in demand for seeds can be seen during former economic crises such as the dot com bubble burst and the stock market crash of 1987. While grocery store shelves remain empty of critical products and the inflation rate continues to climb (it was at a staggering 6.81% at the end of 2021), adults are growing their own vegetables and fruits and are finding new ways to become more self-sufficient.

Tower Garden, a sustainable gardening company, took note of this ‘Gardening Boom’ and did some research of their own. While under normal conditions 1 out of 3 Americans has spent time attempting to grow their own food, their survey of over 2,000 participants showed a significant increase in home-growing.

Their 2021 findings show 4 in 5 Americans focused on growing their own food this past year, the pandemic being the motivational factor for over half of the participants.

76% of respondents were first-time farmers and the overall success rate was 81%. Most of the participants were able to harvest and eat what they had planted.

Tomatoes and lettuce are some of the most popular fruits and vegetables planted. Companies like Tower Garden create and sell innovative products that help families grow fresh foods indoors in case they don’t have enough backyard space for gardening. Seed companies are increasing their supplies to ensure they meet growing demand. Community gardens are also popping up across America to help with local need for food from families who have been hit hardest by current economic conditions.

As inflation and supply chain issues continue, Americans are taking matters into their own hands. By growing their own food they are slashing grocery bills, eating a healthier diet, and even improving their mental health. Through innovation, community efforts, and hard work, Americans are creating a bright spot in an otherwise bleak economic outlook. Though economic uncertainty continues, experts predict the home-growing trend will continue throughout 2022.