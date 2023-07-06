How to decide when to spay or neuter your dog

As loving and responsible pet owners, it's vital to make informed decisions about our furry companions' well-being. Among these is the decision to spay or neuter your dog, a choice that has long-lasting effects on their health and behavior.

This comprehensive guide will walk you through the advantages of spaying and neutering, explore the factors that can influence its timing, and discuss alternative surgical options. By delving into breed-specific recommendations and addressing the associated risks and complications, this guide will equip you with the knowledge to make an educated decision for your pet's optimal health and happiness! Because that's what we strive for, right?

So let's take a look at spaying and neutering.

white puppy sleeping after spay Photo by canva

Benefit Analysis of Spaying and Neutering

Cancer Risk Reduction : There's a significant decrease in the risk of certain types of cancers, including mammary and testicular cancers, in dogs that have been spayed or neutered. This can potentially enhance longevity and improve your pet's quality of life. However, it's good to note that a lot of cancers in dogs have really low fatality.

: There's a significant decrease in the risk of certain types of cancers, including mammary and testicular cancers, in dogs that have been spayed or neutered. This can potentially enhance longevity and improve your pet's quality of life. However, it's good to note that a lot of cancers in dogs have really low fatality. Prostate Issues Reduction : For male dogs especially, neutering substantially lowers the probability of developing prostate problems.

: For male dogs especially, neutering substantially lowers the probability of developing prostate problems. Elimination of Pyometra Risk : For females, spaying can eradicate the risk of developing pyometra, a very severe and potentially life-threatening infection of the uterus.

: For females, spaying can eradicate the risk of developing pyometra, a very severe and potentially life-threatening infection of the uterus. Minimizing Fights : Spaying and neutering can also serve to lessen the likelihood of territorial fights among males competing for females during the breeding season.

: Spaying and neutering can also serve to lessen the likelihood of territorial fights among males competing for females during the breeding season. Behavioral Impacts : This operation can also curb the roaming tendency typically seen in male dogs when they are in search of females in heat. This can help prevent unpleasant incidents such as fights or accidents.

: This operation can also curb the roaming tendency typically seen in male dogs when they are in search of females in heat. This can help prevent unpleasant incidents such as fights or accidents. Note: Spaying and neutering doesn't have impacts on "aggression" or other negative behaviours beyond those related to the desire to reperoduce.

When is the Right Time to Spay or Neuter Your Pet?

Deciding the perfect timing for these surgeries is multifactorial and not a uniform decision for every pet:

Breed : Some breeds might necessitate a delayed surgery to allow for maturity and natural development.

: Some breeds might necessitate a delayed surgery to allow for maturity and natural development. Size : Larger breeds often mature later as compared to their smaller counterparts, which may necessitate a postponement in the procedure, as we do want the growth plates to close in an ideal world.

: Larger breeds often mature later as compared to their smaller counterparts, which may necessitate a postponement in the procedure, as we do want the growth plates to close in an ideal world. Age : The suitable age might vary depending on the specific breed characteristics of the dog.

: The suitable age might vary depending on the specific breed characteristics of the dog. Genetics: For dogs with genetic conditions such as hip dysplasia, delaying the surgery until they mature fully can potentially mitigate health risks.

Generally speaking? We want to leave these things as late as possible.

The most appropriate time for spaying or neutering is when the dog is an adult and has reached full physical and hormonal development - which is usually over 18 months.

Performing the procedures on puppies younger than six months may result in orthopedic health problems and an increased risk for certain types of cancer. Also, performing these surgeries during adolescent age (6-18 months) could lead to behavioral issues due to an associated second fear phase.

In a 2020 study, Hart provides breed-specific and size-specific recommendations regarding the best timing for these procedures. There are also alternatives to traditional spaying and neutering, such as ovary-sparing spay, vasectomy, and laparoscopic surgeries. These options should be researched and discussed in detail with your veterinarian to determine the best for your pet.

While the benefits of spaying and neutering are vast, potential risks and complications should not be overlooked. These include infection, spay incontinence (particularly in females), complications related to the incision site (like an open incision or seromas), and hernias. Adhering to post-surgery care and recovery instructions from your vet significantly reduces these risks. Therefore, responsible pet ownership involves making a well-informed decision, considering all the benefits and potential risks associated with spaying and neutering your pet.

Alternatives to the traditional spay & neuter

Something we do need to remember is that there are actually alternatives to the traditional spaying and neutering, such as chemical castration, or even vasectomies, that are often referred to as "Hormone sparing" options, and will not impact your dog in the same way as a traditional spay or neuter because they leave those really important hormones in place!

Remember, you still need to be responsible

If you're planning on leaving your pup's spay or neuter surgery until later in their development, this does mean they will be sexually mature for longer, and you will need to do your part to ensure we only breed responsibly!

If you want to learn more about spaying and neutering, head to the rebarkable spay and neuter info center.