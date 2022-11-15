Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential Homes Rice Nation Media

Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.

Views from 35291 Camino Capistrano for Sale at $2,6000,000 Rice Nation Media

In Capistrano Beach of Dana Point, CA, neighbors have gone past the few vacant blufftop lots for years dreaming of building a home there. Last year, a Los Angeles firm put up two real estate signs and quietly sold contiguous properties at 35291 and 35301 Camino Capistrano off market. The Public reported being upset to miss this opportunity. Now they are excited to see Nunnikhoven real estate signs marketing the vacant land for sale both on-site and publicly online.

The land is listed as two adjacent parcels at $2,200,0000 and $2,600,000. Each offers unobstructed ocean, island and coastline views. They are located within a few hundred feet of the ocean and set at approximately 125' elevation. These parcels are just weeks from their subdivision finalizing which will legalize the two 55' wide lots. Their new addresses are to be 35291 and 35295 Camino Capistrano.

Home to Left to be Demolished Next Week Rice Nation Media

The adjacent structure to the south is to be demolished next week. Its new construction is to be built further back from the bluff edge, widening views from the two vacant lots. That adjacent demolition and the subdivision finalizing are expected to catalyze sale of the lots.

Being two of about five buildable lots on the Capo Beach oceanfront blufftop, these parcels are a unique offering. Only one of these five lots has been marketed for sale in the prior two years. It closed last year at $1,980,000. It was a beautiful smaller lot on the northern stretch of Camino Capistrano with harbor and island views. The only other two lots have been whispered to be off market asking many millions to be enticed to sell.

World Famous Surf at Salt Creek Beach at Sunset Jennifer K. Nunnikhoven

Other Dana Point parcels that are panoramic and ocean-close are to the north. Though not on market currently, there are just a few vacant parcels above the Harbor. The most recent activity was a two-lot compound on Scenic Drive listed at $18,000,000 last year. It was withdrawn from the market without selling at the start of 2022.

Also in the Lantern District area, the gated community of Lantern Bay Estates has a couple remaining lots. One is used as a big side yard and neither are active on market for sale. From there, one continues north for panoramic ocean-close lots behind guarded-gates. These are in the private communities of The Strand, Niguel Shores, Ritz Cove, and Monarch Bay.

The Strand at The Headlands—with private beach club gym, bar, pool, and spa—has two land opportunities actively for sale. Both are on Shoreline Drive and listed at $6,600,000 and $8,550,000. The latter comes with partially begun plans to build—just the basement.

The Modest Guarded-Gate Entry to Niguel Shores Jennifer K. Nunnikhoven

In Niguel Shores, there are only two ocean-close panoramic view lots. They are contiguous lots on Cabrillo Isle owned by one family since 1992. Other than those, for a brand-new dream home here one needs to buy resale and demolish to start fresh.

In Ritz Cove, just north of The Ritz-Carlton Resort, there are a few exciting parcels remaining. Though none are actively on the market, there are recent sales: Two in Ritz Cove at $4,000,000. Plus, in the pocket enclave within Ritz Cove—Monarch Cove—the last vacant lot sold early last year. It was an unusual triangular lot that sold to a developer for a low $2,600,000. Such a great value.

Monarch Bay Beach Volleyball Court at Sunset Jennifer K. Nunnikhoven

In Dana Point’s northernmost community of Monarch Bay, one membership to the Monarch Bay Beach Club is included with ownership. The Waldorf-Astoria manages all the Club offers with a curated menu, on-the-sand concierge service, and hosted events. Here in Monarch Bay, there is an amazing land opportunity for sale. It’s an ½ acre parcel listed at $10,950,000 with an adjacent home available for purchase at $9,888,888. Drive by the community on PCH at the end of Crown Valley Parkway and you will see the new entry and community recreation under construction. Contact me for the details of this outstanding community.

Dana Point's Coastline seen from Sea Summit Trails Jennifer K. Nunnikhoven

That covers the ocean-close panoramic-view land opportunities and communities of Dana Point. Overall, to find the lowest price for a panoramic ocean-close lot, we come full circle back to where we started: in Capo Beach at the brand-new parcels of 35291 and 35295 Camino Capistrano. You can visit them online at TheLotsCapoBeach.com and visit them personally by contacting me at (949)291-8248. If there’s a spark of curiosity to build your dream home, reach out and let me know.

Views from the Bluff of The Lots on Camino Capistrano Rice Nation Media

Information taken from public sources, the writer's personal experience, and the MLS. Data and measurements are approximations. Buyers are advised to investigate for themselves to determine accuracy and suitability for their needs. Jennifer K. Nunnikhoven is licensed by the CA DRE #01239377.