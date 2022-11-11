Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential Homes Rice Nation Media

Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Buyers are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.

Views from Vacant Lot at 35291 Camino Capistrano Listed for $2,6000,000

In Capistrano Beach of Dana Point, CA, neighbors have gone past the few vacant blufftop lots for years dreaming of building a home there. Last year, a Los Angeles firm put up two real estate signs and quietly sold properties at 35291 and 35301 Camino Capistrano off market. The Public reported being upset to miss this opportunity. Now they are excited to see Nunnikhoven Real Estate signs marketing the vacant land for sale both on-site and publicly online.

The land is listed as two adjacent parcels at $2,200,0000 and $2,600,000. Each offers unobstructed ocean, island and coastline views. They are located within a few hundred feet of the ocean and set at approximately 125' elevation. These parcels are weeks from their subdivision finalizing which will create two 55' wide lots. Their new addresses are to be 35291 and 35295 Camino Capistrano.

Home on Left to be Demolished Next Week

The adjacent structure to the south is to be demolished next week. Its new construction is to be built further back from the bluff edge, widening views from the two vacant lots. That adjacent demolition and the subdivision finalizing will catalyze the sales of the lots.

Being two of about five buildable lots on the Capo Beach oceanfront blufftop, these parcels are a unique offering. Only one of the five lots was marketed for sale last year, closing at $1,980,000. It was a smaller lot on the northern stretch of Camino Capistrano with harbor and island views. The other two lots have been whispered to be off market asking many millions to be enticed to sell.

Dana Point Harbor to be Re-developed Very Soon

Other Dana Point parcels that are panoramic and ocean-close are to the north. Above the Dana Point Harbor by the Lantern District, are a few vacant parcels though none on market currently. The most recent activity was a two-lot compound on Scenic Drive listed at $18,000,000 last year. It was withdrawn from the market without selling at the start of 2022.

Also above the Harbor, the gated community of Lantern Bay Estates has a couple lots left. One is used as an estate's side yard and neither on active market for sale. From there, one must head north for panoramic ocean-close lots behind the guarded-gates of The Strand, Niguel Shores, Ritz Cove and Monarch Bay.

Famous Surf Break of Salt Creek Beach at Sunset

The Strand—with private beach club gym, bar, pool, and spa—has two land opportunities actively for sale. Both are on Shoreline Drive and listed at $6,600,000 and $8,550,000. The latter comes with partially begun plans to build.

Niguel Shores' Modest Guard-Gated Entry

In Niguel Shores, there are only two ocean-close panoramic view lots. They are contiguous lots on Cabrillo Isle owned by one family since 1992. Other than that, for a brand-new dream home here, one needs to demolish a home to start fresh.

In Ritz Cove, just north of The Ritz-Carlton Resort, there are a few exciting parcels remaining. Though none are actively on the market, there have been recent sales: Two adjacent parcels at $4,000,000 each. Plus, in the double-gated pocket enclave within Ritz Cove—Monarch Cove—the last vacant lot sold early last year. It was an unusual triangular lot that sold to a Developer for a low $2,600,000. Such a value.

Volleyball Courts on Expanse of Monarch Bay Beach

In Dana Point’s northernmost community of Monarch Bay, one membership at the Monarch Bay Beach Club is included with ownership. All the Club offers is managed by The Waldorf-Astoria including a curated dining menu, sports bar, on-the-sand concierge services, and hosted events. Here in Monarch Bay, there is an amazing land opportunity for sale. It’s an ½ acre parcel listed at $10,950,000 with an adjacent home available for purchase at $9,888,888. Drive by the community on PCH at the end of Crown Valley Parkway and you will see the new entry and community recreation under construction. Contact me for more details of this outstanding community.

The Dana Point Coastline seen from Sea Summit Trails

That covers the ocean-close panoramic-ocean-view land opportunities and communities of Dana Point. Overall, to find the lowest price we come full circle to where we started: in Capo Beach at the brand-new parcels of 35291 and 35295 Camino Capistrano. Visit these parcels online at TheLotsCapoBeach.com. Reach out to me at (949)291-8248 to visit them personally. If a spark of curiosity is ignited in you to build your dream home, reach out to me and let me know.

Views from the Bluff of The Lots on Camino Capistrano

Information taken from public sources, the writer's personal experience, and the MLS. Data and measurements are approximations. Buyers are advised to investigate for themselves to determine accuracy and suitability for their needs. Jennifer K. Nunnikhoven is licensed by the CA DRE #01239377.