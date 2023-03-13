Baltimore, MD

Ravens Use Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag On This Elite Player

Lamar Jackson’s future is in question as the Ravens and Jackson doesn’t make a deal regarding resigning him. Baltimore decided to tap the non-exclusive tag worth $32.4M.

Lamar Jackson just played on a guaranteed fifth-year option, and now he’s on another franchise tag, but Jackson wants a five-year deal with guaranteed money. However, his last two years in the sport resulted in injuries.

The former MVP has only lost 16 games as a starter. Moreover, Jackson is fourth in the best winning percentage as a starting QB, following Patrick Mahomes 64-16 (.800), Tom Brady 251-82 (.754), and Roger Staubach 85-29 (.746), with a record of 45-16 (.738).

During his MVP season (2019), Jackson set the record for the most rush yards (1,206) by a QB, and he also led the NFL in passing touchdowns (36).

Baltimore wants Lamar to test the market, to weigh out his options from other NFL GMs. However, teams as far as the Falcons, Panthers, Raiders, Dolphins, and the Commanders, many thought would acquire Lamar Jackson, aren’t pursuing him.

Baltimore is taking a risk treating their 2019 unanimous MVP winner incorrectly. The history behind finding a franchise QB is already hard enough, but to treat Lamar as if he has yet to be a player that can lead the Ravens to victory is quite disappointing.

Collusion in the NFL

Collusion is the hot topic surrounding the Lamar Jackson conversation. Many say that it’s not because of his skin color but because of his style of play. However, his style of play isn’t the main issue here.

Just last weekend, the Dolphins reported to “explore all options” at quarterback, and now that an option is here, they are giving Jackson the cold shoulder. Jackson has nothing to prove, and he’s proven it enough in his tenacious style of play. He’s just that good.

Maybe teams are afraid of overpaying Jackson, just like the Browns did Deshaun Watson giving him a guaranteed deal worth $230 million. The Browns messed it up for everyone; Watson is overpaid and overhyped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04G91I_0lF7qm9P00
Lamar JacksonPhoto byJayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

