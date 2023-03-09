Bad Video Barrage Leads Memphis Grizzlies Star Suspended Indefinitely

Bad Video Leads To Grizzlies Star Suspension: FULL READ HERE

Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant is suspended indefinitely for flashing a gun in his recent Instagram live story.

Last year, Ja punched a 17-year-old and exposed a gun to him during the pick-up game.

Morant wasn’t charged with a crime and has maintained he acted in self-defense. According to The Washington Post, the teenager claims Morant went into his house and re-emerged with a gun after the fight. The gun was visible in the waistband of his pants, and his hand was on the weapon.

The incident reportedly occurred four days after a security guard at the Memphis mall filed a police report alleging that Morant threatened him and got shoved by one of Ja’s associates, though no arrests occurred.

Ja Morant’s Instagram Tell All

Morant, 23, was at a gentleman’s club in Colorado. Since showing the gun, he’s apologized to the team and stepped away due to having “mental health” issues.

Although Colorado is a state that’s “open carry,” meaning an adult doesn’t need a permit to carry a gun in public restaurants, bars, or plain sight.

However, Ja could still get into trouble due to the Colorado Revised Statutes instructing that a person possessing a firearm while under the influence of controlled substances or alcohol commits a class two misdemeanor, leading to 120 days in jail.

The video didn’t expose Morant taking drugs or drinking in the video where he showcased the gun. So it shouldn’t be an issue for the All-Star Guard.