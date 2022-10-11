Pros & Cons Of Selling Your Home Without A Realtor www.realestateskills.com

This content is provided by RealEstateSkills.com and includes links to articles and resources on the Real Estate Skills Blog.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of real estate sales - by owners and by investors - hit an all-time high. Many local news outlets also recorded higher median home prices and record closing speeds for residential real estate across the country. Anecdotally, many homeowners also admitted to receiving offers sight unseen which led to bidding wars that ultimately culminated into an accepted offer price above the stated sale price.

However, as we head into a more challenging market environment and home prices slump quite a bit due to rising interest rates - what should you do if you are looking to sell your house?

In this article, we’ll discuss the pros and cons of selling your home without a realtor or consider a For Sale By Owner (FSBO) transaction instead - two options sellers entertain when offloading their homes or investment properties.

What Does For Sale By Owner Mean?

For Sale By Owner ( FSBO ) is a type of real estate sale strategy used by homeowners and investors in order to save money and take control over their sale process.

Traditionally, homeowners elect to use a real estate agent to market their properties on Zillow , the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), or through various other broker networks. However, if homeowners want to seize the opportunity themselves and forgo using a realtor entirely, they can do an FSBO.

In these FSBO transactions, the owner markets the property themselves, negotiates an offer price with potential buyers by themselves, and works with all parties involved to ensure the transaction closes smoothly. In doing so, they also avoid paying the standard seller’s agent’s commission. But, if the sale is ultimately completed without an agent, the owner still has to pay the buyer’s agent’s commission.

Pros Of Selling Your Home Without A Realtor

There are a number of positives associated with selling your home without a realtor. As a For Sale By Owner seller, you’ll have autonomy over the sale process. Typically, real estate agents take their time, have other ongoing projects they are dealing with, and aren’t as motivated as you are to get a transaction to the finish line. By going the FSBO route, you will take control of your own selling process. You won’t have to rely on an agent's busy schedule or their availability to orchestrate showings and speak with buyers’ agents. Instead, you take control over the process and reap the benefits - without having to share any commissions.

Another benefit of selling your home without a realtor is the cost savings you’ll encounter. Real estate agents can be very expensive. Generally, agents can charge anywhere between 3% and 6% of the overall cost of the property. By foregoing the realtor entirely, you’ll save a tremendous amount of money. In the challenging market we are currently in - every penny counts.

Keep in mind, however, that even if you sell the home by yourself, you’ll still need to pay the seller's agent's fee.

Cons Of Selling Your Home Without A Realtor

FSBO might be cheaper and better in some instances, but it is not without its handful of challenges. Trust us when we say there are a number of cons associated with selling a home by yourself. Although not an exhaustive list, these cons can include a higher likelihood of making mistakes, a slower overall sale process, and receiving less-than-ideal offering prices.

Realtors have years of experience. Many have closed on thousands of transactions over the course of their decade-long careers. By hiring a realtor you get access to their experience, network, referrals, and their deep knowledge of the market. Although selling a home by yourself can be cost-effective, since you are likely inexperienced, you might make a handful of mistakes along the way. Real estate agents have been around the block a few times - they can prevent mistakes from rearing their ugly heads into the process.

Additionally, realtors have access to a plethora of resources that can speed up the sale process. This can include the MLS , attorney referrals, and seller-broker relationships. Unless you are licensed, you won’t have access to these outlets - especially the MLS. That means, if you sell the property by yourself, you won’t access the same amount of buyers as an agent would. Since you don’t know the process as well as an agent does, collecting the necessary documents, finding the right buyers, and dealing with title insurance and the attorneys will take much longer. This can result in a sluggish sale process and fielding unattractive offers.

Is It Smart To Not Use A Realtor?

At the end of the day, it is neither right nor wrong to not use a realtor. If you are an experienced investor or homeowner that has gone through the process countless of times then going the For Sale By Owner route might be a good idea. However, if you don’t really know what you are doing and you don’t know the process, market, and expectations of the sale, you’ll likely save more time by hiring an agent to represent you on a transaction. Not to mention, you’ll also have less of a headache and more time to devote to other ventures and hobbies.

A good decision of what’s best for you truly boils down to a personal preference. If you go the FSBO route - be sure you know what to expect. And, if you decide to hire a realtor - be sure they have your best interest at heart at all times and they make your transaction a priority from A all the way to Z.

Final Thoughts

For Sale By Owner (FSBO) is a type of real estate exit strategy. In an FSBO, the homeowner - whether it be an owner or an investor - forgoes hiring a real estate agent and instead decides to sell the property on their own.

In doing so, this owner will likely save money on commissions and have more control over their sale process. However, selling a property without an agent is not without its challenges. Agents have years of experience and access to a broader network of potential buyers. That could mean a higher offer price, a faster closing, and a more seamless closing experience. In the end, it’s a personal preference whether one should hire an agent or do a For Sale By Owner.

Get started on building your own real estate wholesaling and flipping business today! Check out our brand new free training on how to find and flip deals without spending a dollar in marketing! See you there!