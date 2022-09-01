5 Pros Of Wholesale Real Estate www.realestateskills.com

This content is provided by RealEstateSkills.com and includes links to articles and resources on the Real Estate Skills Blog.

Wholesaling real estate is a strategy that involves scouting investment properties on behalf of a buyer, then flipping the contract for a profit. It's a great technique for beginners and those who want to learn more about real estate investing because you don't need a license or money for a down payment. But it does require patience and hard work to master. Here are 5 pros of wholesale real estate if you're looking for a simple investing strategy that anyone can master.

Low Barrier To Entry

The top benefit of wholesaling real estate is the low barrier to entry. Anyone can wholesale properties, even if you have no previous experience in the real estate industry. You'll still have to put in the time and energy if you want to be successful, but it doesn't require any schooling or past experience.

A large part of what you have to do is build a buyers' list and reach out to homeowners who may be willing to sell their houses at a discount. You can use many different methods to connect with buyers and pursue leads, including direct mail, social media, real estate auctions, networking with local real estate agents, investor events, or checking public records.

These homeowners are typically motivated sellers who will want to sell quickly. If you can convince them to sell at a significant discount, you can flip that real estate contract to an investor who will do the necessary renovations and sell it at market value. So you can earn a sizeable fee without actually purchasing a property.

So all you need to start wholesaling are basic marketing materials, a system for collecting the info of potential buyers, knowledge of the local real estate market, and some basic people skills. Plus, you aren't required to be sponsored by a particular investor or real estate company, so you can look for wholesale deals whenever you have free time and work toward your goals gradually.

Due to advances in real estate technology and data, many investors have been successfully virtually wholesaling, which is flipping contracts on properties remotely. This means they never even see the properties that they are profiting from since they are often in faraway parts of the country.

No Capital Requirement

Another notable benefit of wholesaling is that there are no credit or capital requirements to start, unlike flipping houses or buying rentals. When you wholesale a property, you are essentially earning a fee for scouting a real estate deal on behalf of another investor. They will be the ones who are responsible for obtaining financing and dealing with banks or hard money lenders if needed. Most of the time, you'll likely be dealing with cash buyers who have the liquid funds ready to make a purchase.

House flippers and rental property owners often need large sums of cash to buy a property or pay closing costs. With wholesaling, you are leveraging someone else's cash or credit, which allows you to get paid without ever putting up your own money. So, even if you have no money and a 500 credit score, you can still earn substantial fees by wholesaling.

Most of the time, you'll want to go after distressed properties in foreclosure. So, the seller will likely be looking to move quickly and won't require the standard earnest money deposit regular homeowners require to proceed with the sale.

Even if they request a deposit, you can often get the end buyer to pay it since they are buying the home. Wholesaling houses essentially means acting as a middleman between an investor and a motivated seller. So, you can earn substantial fees without investing any money upfront.

Real Estate License Not Required

Another benefit of wholesaling is that you don't need a real estate license to get started. A wholesaler's job is very different from that of a real estate agent. Agents represent a buyer or a seller in a transaction and negotiate and market properties on their behalf. So, real estate agents must be licensed to ensure they have the knowledge required to represent home buyers and sellers and fully understand their fiduciary duties.

As a wholesaler, you don't represent either the buyer or the seller; you're representing your own interests, which means a license is not required. You don't have to be licensed to buy or sell a property, so you don't need support for wholesale real estate. A seller does not have to work with you if they don't think your price is fair, and a buyer doesn't have to purchase the property if it doesn't make sense to their bottom line.

At no point are you representing the interests of anyone involved in the transaction except your own, which means a license isn't necessary. But, be sure that you don't accidentally offer any services that would require a license. For instance, don't offer to negotiate with the buyer on behalf of the seller or keep any funds provided by the buyer in an escrow account you control. Best to stick to acting as a facilitator and leave the other responsibilities to a real estate attorney or realtor.

Low Risk And High Reward

Another significant benefit of wholesaling is that it's a low-risk, high-reward real estate investing strategy that offers the potential for substantial profits with little downside. Since you aren't putting up any of your own money, you have nothing to lose if the deal doesn't work out. You may face a fair amount of rejection and waste your own time if the agreement doesn't ultimately close. But you won't lose any of your own money or destroy your credit like in any other real estate transaction.

The worst-case scenario in wholesaling is that you get a property under contract and can't find a buyer. But even then, it's usually relatively easy to back out of the deal. Typically, a wholesale real estate contract clause will allow you to back out if you can't find a buyer.

Make sure to have a real estate attorney review the purchase contract before you sign anything to ensure everything is legally binding and you don't get yourself into trouble. You can use a standard purchase agreement with an assignment clause to transfer ownership to the buyer or you can do a double closing if the money lenders don't allow that type of contract.

There are many different ways you can structure the deal, but as long as you follow the advice of a professional, you won't be required to purchase the property, even if the buyer backs out. You should still do your due diligence and be sure you find a deal that investors will be interested in, but you don't have to worry about the buyer getting cold feet and suddenly putting your finances at risk.

Quick Way To Profit In Real Estate

While not exactly a get-rich-quick scheme, closing a wholesale real estate deal is one of the most legitimate ways to earn a sizeable fee in a relatively short time. While the exact amount of time it takes to close a wholesaling deal will vary depending on the circumstances, in many cases, you can close in as little as 30 days. That means you can earn a four or five-figure profit margin in just a few weeks from the time you get the property under contract.

Wholesalers collect an assignment fee equal to the difference between the price paid to the seller and the ultimate purchase price paid by the investors, so your profit margin will largely depend on your ability to negotiate.

Most investors will pay up to about 70% of the properties after repair value (ARV). If you can get the property under contract for less than that, you can sell that contract to an investor for a higher price and pocket the difference. Say a property is worth $200,000 in good condition, but the seller is behind on the mortgage and still owes $130,000. You could offer to buy the home for exactly what they owe, allowing them to walk away without hurting their credit.

Then, you could turn around and sell the property to a local real estate investor for $140,000 and keep the $10,000 as an assignment fee. So, wholesaling is a great short-term investing strategy for anyone who understands how real estate works and wants to put their knowledge to the test. Even if you don't know much about the real estate business, wholesaling is a great way to start earning while you learn.

Final Thoughts

Wholesale real estate is a great investment strategy for new or seasoned investors wanted to grow their careers in the real estate industry. If you are willing to put in the work and research the rules and regulations of wholesaling, then this is a great way to start making a quick profit with little risk.

Building a system that works may take time and a lot of patience, but if you are willing to work hard and be consistent, you are on the way to financial freedom.