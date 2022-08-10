Virtual Real Estate Investing: Beginner’s Guide

Virtual Real Estate Investing www.realestateskills.com

With the rise of Web3 and the Metaverse, many real estate investors are beginning to add virtual real estate investing to their portfolios. But what exactly is virtual real estate, and how does it work? Here is a quick guide to help you better understand this innovative concept.

Virtual Real Estate Investing: What Is It?

Virtual real estate investing refers to purchasing parcels of land in the Metaverse. The Metaverse is a virtual world where users can play games, chat with other users, attend events, swap non-fungible tokens (NFTS), and perform various functions using avatars in a video game-like setting.

Users can buy a plot of land in the metaverse with the hope that as this digital world becomes more complex and widely adopted, their virtual property will appreciate in value, much like real estate in the real world.

The metaverse has exploded in popularity since it was announced by Meta (formerly Facebook) in 2021, with many celebrities and crypto-experts paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for prime metaverse real estate. But there are still many questions and skepticism about the long-term viability of this new investing strategy.

Is Virtual Real Estate A Good Investment?

Whether or not virtual real estate is a good investment depends on your goals and expectations. At this point, it’s still highly speculative and risky in nature. Much like cryptocurrency, purchasing metaverse real estate largely depends on your faith in the technology.

Virtual real estate investors are assuming that these metaverse platforms will be the next iteration of social media that will become a new marketplace of ideas for people around the globe. Therefore, investing in digital land is akin to buying a plot of land in America during the early days of European settlement.

This idea may have some truth, as virtual reality and cryptocurrency slowly become more integrated into mainstream society. However, there’s no telling how quickly that will happen and whether the virtual land will appreciate in value the way investors hope.

So, suppose you have some cash burning a hole in your pocket and want to make an investment that may have the potential for exponential returns, much like purchasing a Bitcoin when it was at $0.01. In that case, virtual land offers exciting investment opportunities. But digital real estate investing isn’t the way to go if you’re looking for consistency and a reliable store of value.

How To Buy Virtual Real Estate

You buy virtual real estate on the blockchain through one of the popular metaverse platforms. The metaverse is not one unified space, it refers to several different digital universes that each offer unique benefits. So to buy virtual real estate, you’ll need to sign up for one of the popular platforms, such as Decentraland, the Sandbox, or Axie Infinity.

Once on the platform, you can browse the different plots of land available and see the prices on the platform itself or through an NFT marketplace like Opensea. You’ll have to link your digital wallet to your property platform account to purchase a piece of land (the most popular wallet for buying digital land is Metamask).

Every platform has different requirements regarding what cryptocurrency they accept. For example, Decentraland only accepts Mana, a currency created by the developers. So be sure you have the right coin to complete the transaction.

Once you have everything set up and enough crypto to make the purchase, just click buy, and you’ll be the proud new owner of digital property. The “deed” will be sent to you as an NFT linked to your digital wallet, which you can access anytime.

How To Sell Virtual Real Estate

The process of selling virtual real estate is just as simple. You can list your property on the same platforms, and interested buyers will make offers based on your listing price. Once someone submits an offer you find suitable, you will simply accept it and receive their crypto in exchange for the NFT related to the plot of land.

You can then cash out for real currency or trade it into another form of crypto. So, buying and selling digital land is not much different than a typical real estate transaction - like flipping houses and wholesale real estate; you just need a bit of knowledge of blockchain and NFTs.

How To Make Money With Virtual Real Estate

You can make money with virtual real estate in one of the same ways you’d profit with traditional real estate, just in a digital realm. You could hold onto it and wait for prices to go up and then sell it later for a higher price.

You can also rent digital land to those who like your plot but don’t want to commit to ownership. This doesn’t work on every platform, but there’s a popular marketplace called Landworks that allows users to rent out their metaverse land for passive income in the form of their native token ENTR.

You may also consider developing the land by creating digital buildings and other structures, then selling it for a profit. This is a bit more involved and requires an understanding of VR development and design that may be too complex for many.

But it is possible to enlist the help of Metaverse engineers and graphic designers to create something unique that has yet to be seen and make a substantial profit just by purchasing the land and commissioning the project.

Pros and Cons of Virtual Real Estate Investing

Virtual real estate investing is a new and hot topic in real estate investing. Here are some pros and cons to touch on before diving into your pocket to invest in virtual property:

Pros:

Less Labor Intensive: Purchasing digital land is far less labor intensive than purchasing physical real estate because you don’t have to worry about the digital assets decaying or breaking down the same way a rental property would. So, as a landlord in the metaverse, you’ll never have to worry about a tenant calling you about a leaky pipe or broken water heater.

Unlimited Earning Potential: Although it is a risky investment, the speculative nature of virtual real estate means that there is the possibility to 10x your money in a short amount of time or see astonishing results that would be close to impossible in the real world.

Get a Better Understanding of Emerging Technologies: While you may have personal opinions about certain NFTs or cryptocurrencies, it’s clear that blockchain tech and augmented reality is here to stay. So, buying digital real estate is a great way to immerse yourself in this exciting new world and better understand these technologies before they become mainstream.

Cons:

Lack of Scarcity: One of the primary criticisms of virtual real estate is that it doesn’t have the same scarcity as traditional land, which naturally makes real estate appreciate. No one can create new land in the real world, but it’s possible to keep creating infinite platforms in the metaverse, which may impact the investment's long-term viability.

Volatility: Like most blockchain-based digital assets, digital land prices can be very volatile because the market is unregulated. Therefore, you could buy a plot of land that may end up worth half of what you paid just a few days later.

Challenging to Determine True Value: Due to the speculative nature of the metaverse, it’s difficult to determine whether or not the pricing is fair. You can conduct a CMA in the metaverse the same way a real estate agent would do in the real world. But, at this point, it’s nearly impossible to tell if prices are fair or in a bubble due to the hype surrounding a particular platform.

Virtual Real Estate Investing App (Top 3)

Metamask: Metamask is the preferred digital wallet used by Decentraland and Sandbox. You can’t use just any wallet to purchase land in the Metaverse, so this app will ensure you have the compatibility and the proper crypto to make a purchase.

Opensea: Opensea was the first official NFT marketplace and remains a good resource for checking prices on digital land. It allows you to quickly compare different plots of virtual real estate, track prices and even see the sales history (if there is any).

Decentraland Explorer: Decentraland is the most popular Metaverse universe at the moment. The Explorer app allows you to navigate this digital world and purchase land using its in-house crypto, Mana, a coin based on the Ethereum blockchain.

Final Thoughts

Amongst this new, exciting discovery of virtual real estate, it is still uncharted territory. Meaning, that virtual real estate investing is continuously changing and unpredictable due to how new this form of investing is.

There is not much research on virtual real estate yet to be 100% sure that investing is proven to work in the digital realm. With this being said, be mindful of how much money you devote to this new platform.

This is not to say, that you should not research and become interested in virtual real estate investing; it is just important that you know what you are getting your hands into.

This concept allows people to connect and potentially profit from the comfort of their own homes. It takes people through a captivating experience that most individuals have not ventured into yet. Whether you are optimistic or pessimistic about this new innovation, there is plenty of research suggesting that virtual real estate investing is here to stay.