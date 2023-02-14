When Will the Housing Market Bounce Back? Industry Update

Housing market concept and graph Photo by (Shutterstock/takasu)

The 2021 calendar year saw strong demand for housing in the US, as people stuck at home during the pandemic searched for new places to live, aided by low-interest rates. In contrast, the market changed significantly this year, with house prices surging and mortgage rates reaching a 21-year-high on 30-year fixed mortgages.

As we approach 2023, what can we expect from the housing market? “Great question, inventory is still very low, but sales volume has dropped considerably, like a 40ish% drop”, said Nathan Adams Chief Executive Officer at redT Homes . “The biggest driver is affordability as rates more than double in 2022 putting a significant chill in the market. There is also a much larger than the normal spread between the 10-year treasury rate and mortgage rates, roughly an extra 100 basis points which is equal to a full percentage point above what is typical and that is driven by a healthy amount of fear and uncertainty mostly on the topics of inflation and recession. When things become more certain and rates normalize, I would expect the real estate market to return to a more normal state. The normal state I am referring to would be sales to come back to pre-covid levels and appreciation to be single digits and my best guess is rated in the 5’s occasionally dipping into the 4’s and occasionally rising into the lows 6’s."

Despite the challenges of high mortgage rates, inflation concerns, and recession fears, experts predict that housing prices will start to decline in the coming year. But, it is unlikely that the market will see more buyers, which may extend the slowdown in sales.

The interest rate that’ll curtail the market

The current year has seen a significant increase in mortgage rates for fixed-rate loans with a 30-year term. In October 2022, average mortgage interest rates surged past 7% from just 3% in the previous year. This trend results from the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to counter inflation.

This increase in mortgage rates has had a negative impact on the housing market, making it more difficult for families to afford to purchase a home, mainly as they also deal with rising costs for necessities such as food, gas and other essential items.

The higher mortgage rates represent a significant obstacle for those looking to buy a new home. It can be challenging to secure a mortgage with rates at their current level, and the added expenses of higher monthly payments can make homeownership seem out of reach for many people.

After peaking in October, the average mortgage interest has declined steadily over the past five weeks, providing some relief for potential homebuyers. Nonetheless, it is still being determined whether this decrease in mortgage rates will be enough to balance out the high asking prices that remain a hurdle for many buyers.

Housing prices skyrocket as the supply plunges

Although the interest rates are said to be gradually decreasing, the prices may not instantly follow downward, and that is because of the low supply.

Despite a projected 4% drop in the median US home sale price in 2023, according to Redfin, homes will still be less affordable in the coming year than in the pre-pandemic housing boom. This is partly due to an established shortage of available homes for sale, which has been a critical driver of price gains this year and is expected to continue supporting high prices in 2023.

The combination of declining home prices and ongoing affordability issues means that the housing market will likely be challenging for many people in 2023. Even with the projected decrease in home prices, the mismatch between wages and housing costs and the dramatic increase in mortgage rates will continue to present obstacles for potential buyers.

However, it is more than just the buyers who will be affected. Even realtors, who once saw a high level of interest from home buyers, with lines at open houses and bidding wars, are now having a hard time getting houses off the market and homeowners are being forced to lower their asking prices.

According to the National Association of Realtors, there has been a 28.4% decrease in existing home sales in October 2022 compared to the previous year, going downhill for the ninth straight month. However, it is unclear if this decrease is due to temporary economic difficulties or a permanent shift in the housing market, potentially indicating a bubble.

Is the US in a real estate bubble?

A real estate bubble, also known as a housing bubble, occurs when there is a rapid and unsustainable increase in housing prices, often driven by demand, speculation, and overspending.

These bubbles are typically fueled by a high demand for housing coupled with a limited supply, which takes time to replenish and increase. As speculators invest heavily in the market, demand gets driven up. Eventually, demand may decrease or remain stagnant while the supply increases , leading to a sharp decrease in prices and the housing bubble's collapse.

The housing market has experienced significant uncertainty due to the fluctuating economic trends of the past two years, especially in large metro areas such as Seattle . Despite prices being higher than during the 2008 real estate crash, it is not expected that the supply will exceed demand in the near future.

Future predictions

As we eventually return to a more stable economic environment, we anticipate that housing prices will undergo some readjustment. It is unlikely that there will be a sudden burst or collapse in the housing market soon.

“If you are waiting for the market to bounce back, you are already too late!” said Christina Welch, Broker/Owner Welch Team Keller Williams Realty . “Since the new year, real estate business in Jacksonville and St Augustine has been getting stronger every week. With interest rates lowered by almost a point since December, buyers are coming back to the table and sellers have been gearing up for a strong spring season."

Experts are hopeful that the housing market will improve by 2024, but this will depend on whether interest rates decrease significantly, making homes more affordable.