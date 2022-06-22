As the real estate market cools, don't overlook these things when buying a house

(Shutterstock/shisu_ka)

Buying a home is a major decision and a huge life milestone. It’s the largest purchase most people ever make, with the Census Bureau reporting the median sale price of new houses reaching $436,700 as of March 2022. If you’re thinking about buying something that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, do your research and consider every possible factor pertaining to your investment. Even if you have a licensed real estate agent assisting you during the process, you should know the ins and outs of the process because it’s your money, your home and your investment.

To help you in your research, we’ve gathered data and information some overlook when buying a home .

1. Flood insurance, HOA dues, PMI and other costs can add up quickly

A mortgage payment isn’t the only monthly cost you incur when you finance a home purchase. You also typically have to pay interest, homeowner’s insurance and property taxes. Business Insider reports the national average for a homeowner’s insurance premium is $1,272 a month, while property taxes can vary between $606 and $5,419 annually, depending on your state.

In addition to property tax and home insurance, you also have to pay flood insurance if you live in a flood zone. This FEMA tool can help you determine whether you live in a high-risk flood zone. Flood insurance costs can be extremely high, averaging $771 per year, but they can be much higher in certain areas. Regardless, flood insurance protects the future homeowner from damages and the repair of flood-affected homes .

HOA dues are another factor to consider. Neighborhoods with golf courses tend to be exceptionally high, while areas with few amenities might only cost around $100 every quarter. On top of that, if you get certain types of loans (like an FHA or conventional loan) and you don’t put the full 20% down, you’ll likely also have to pay PMI, or private mortgage insurance. PMI is an additional cost to insure your loan, and it can run anywhere between 0.19% and 1.86% of your mortgage balance.

Buyers should also consider zoning restrictions.

2. In multiple offer situations, the buyer often loses

In early 2022, Fortune described the US market as “the mother of all seller’s markets.” It’s easy to see why, with many homebuyers in high-demand markets entering into multiple offer situations, and homes selling within hours of listing. The market seems to be cooling down a bit, but in some regions, you might still encounter a multiple offer situation.

While this type of market is great for sellers, buyers can lose out by paying more than what the home is actually worth. If you’re considering paying more than a home’s appraised value, you might want to reconsider. Unless you know home values in the area are likely to continue on an upward trajectory, wait and find a home you can get for its appraised value or less. For foreigners buying property in the US , it will be important to research and look at property price trends over time, in the neighborhood you’re considering, to avoid making a bad investment.

3. Near future repair costs like roofing, windows and termite trenching

(Shutterstock/koonsiri boonnak)

A home inspection is usually part of the home-buying process. Porch reports that around nine out of 10 home buyers get an inspection before buying a home. Inspections can include a breadth of information for a potential buyer—immediate repairs, zoning restrictions , health concerns, etc. However, the reports don’t necessarily include costs you may incur a few years in the future on things like a roof that needs to be replaced, flooring that only has a few years left before needing repairs, HVAC units and their components ( AC evaporator coils ) or termite trenching that only has two years left before it needs re-done.

These costs can add up to a large bill you’ll need to pay during your first five years in the home. Anytime you move into another home, set aside a budget for repair costs you may incur during the first few years. It’s important to think of things that might fly under your radar but still come with hefty price tags. These include things like permits, dumpster rentals , drilling or digging trenches, etc.

4. Bad neighbors can ruin a great home

When most people search for a home in their ideal location, they look for something close to work and family and in their desired school district (if they have a family of their own or anticipate having one). However, neighbors can make or break a home as well. If you have loud neighbors who play music at all hours of the night, or if your potential neighbors have an animal that keeps you awake, this can make for a miserable experience.

Before purchasing your home, ask other people around the neighborhood questions to help determine whether or not the area is a good fit for you and your family. Is the area quiet at night? Have there been any issues with loud music or loud animals? How do you like living here? What’s one thing you would change if you could? By asking these questions, you can gain honest feedback while also learning what it’s really like to live in the neighborhood before you move and incur related moving expenses .

5. Wild animals, falling trees and other “nature” costs

(Shutterstock/Fabrique Imagique)

If you’re moving to a wooded area or an area surrounded by water, it might be a good idea to ask neighbors about the wildlife in the area. Are there poisonous snakes slithering around? Do your potential neighbors ever encounter squirrels, raccoons, frogs, spiders or other wildlife? Are there a lot of storms, and if so, have they ever had to evacuate because of one?

If having certain wildlife or weather conditions is a dealbreaker for you, ask those questions beforehand. There’s no better source than the community members who have lived in the area for years.