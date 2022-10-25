Canada Housing Market Slowed Down

A multifamily home in Kamloops Unsplash

Canada’s housing market took a serious downturn as the pandemic started to unfold in March and April 2020. However, the housing market has rebounded strongly after that, with sales volume and selling prices hitting record high after record high for the past 2 years.

However, the momentum has shifted negatively within the last few months. The main reason behind it is the rising mortgage rates, even though there are some other reasons playing in the background as well. To know more about the downturn of the Canadian housing market, let’s have a go with us through this piece of writing!

Let’s Dig Deeper into the Situation!

In August 2022, the average price of a home sold in Canada was $637,670. This number is almost 20% lower than what it was on February 2022. Such a big downturn just in around six months is certainly alarming. Also, the number of homes sold on the multiple listing services of different real estate groups has also been falling for the last 6 months.

The average selling price has been reduced almost by $200,000 after hitting an all-time high of $816,720 during February. The reasons behind such issues are rising mortgage rates, economic uncertainty, and more.

Trends Across the Country

More Caution in Toronto’s Housing Market

The current housing market situation is like “night and day” compared to the situation of last year, and even to the situation in early 2022. Since the rate hike has taken place, the housing market in Toronto has changed significantly.

Buyers in this market are more fearful to jump into the market at this moment. It is not just the increasing rates that the people are concerned about, but also the economy, inflation, and the looming recession that are making people more cautious.

The Vancouver Market is in Buyer’s Favor

If we look out from Toronto and get to the other side of the country, we can see in Vancouver that the market has tipped back in the buyer’s favor. Considering the speed at which the Bank of Canada increased its rates, it was expected that the market was going to cool off soon, and this is exactly what happened in the Vancouver real estate market.

Considering the high competition and high price, a lot of people gave up the hope of homeowning in Vancouver during the last year. As the market is cooling off now, a good number of buyers are getting back into the business.

British Columbia Continues to Slow Down

Like most other real estate markets in Canada, BC is also slowing down. However, a rise in inventories is likely to return the market near to the balance soon.

BC realtor Kevin Scharfenberg predicts, "It will dampen the competition among buyers significantly."

The market is not likely to return to its “hot condition” anytime soom.

Other Markets are Experiencing Significant Sales and Price Declines

If you strip out Toronto and Vancouver from the list, you’ll find that average Canadian homes are sold for less than $600,000. One of the biggest factors that are driving this national number lower is the average price in Ontario, where most markets have been experiencing significant price declines. According to Zillow, In Ontario and British Columbia, both sales and prices are down disproportionately, as these places were subject to severe affordability deterioration during the pandemic.

Suburbs are taking the hardest hit

Suburbs have taken a massive hit from the changed market scenario. For example, the slowdown in Toronto is mostly taking place in the suburbs where the prices jumped up significantly during the pandemic days. This price hike took place as the buyers sought more space during the pandemic. However, the market is regressing to the mean right now as the things are almost back to the new normal.

Key Reasons Behind the Market Downturn

There are a lot of reasons behind the market downturn. However, the biggest reason is the interest rate in Canada which is rising at a rapid pace. It is increasing the total final value of a home, thus affecting the affordability of prospective buyers.

The economic instability and uncertainties in the country are also working as a big factor behind the market downturn. The lifting of covid-induced restrictions has caused a huge level of inflation, and the rising energy prices have made the situation even worse.

In a sentence, lack of affordability, bad economic conditions and low consumer morale are the reasons that are making the Canadian housing market more toxic. Eventually, the demand is drying up.

Housing Market Predictions for 2023 and Beyond

Home prices in Canada are moving towards negative territory, which is a potential first step for a possible housing market crash. The fact is that home prices had disconnected from the level of income and rent quite some time ago, and the price needs to fall around 18% more to be fairly valued.

Even if the benchmark price for homes in the Canadian housing market falls another 30% nationally, it will just take the prices back to the levels of February 2020 (pre-Covid period). However, the thing is even the mentioned level of price was not affordable at that time. On top of that, buyers are experiencing a much higher interest rate compared to 2020, which is likely to increase furthermore. This has been affecting the affordability of the buyers furthermore.

The good news is, Canadian housing market is correcting itself quickly at this moment. Especially in Ontario and British Columbia, the sales and prices are contracting sharply. The provinces that experienced the highest gains during the pandemic are likely to see the largest fall in home prices during the upcoming years.

However, the resulting economic slowdown is likely to ease the inflationary pressure soon. This should be enough to make the banks reverse some interest rate hikes in the upcoming years. Improving the buyers’ affordability furthermore, it is likely to help the Canadian housing market stabilize by the end of 2023. Thus sequence of events will lay the groundwork for a better sustainable recovery thereafter.

The main reasons behind the slowdown in the Canadian housing market are the rising interest rates and increasing economic uncertainties. However, good news is that home prices are falling in a number of regions, especially in the ones that experienced the highest boom during the pandemic and post-pandemic period. This will improve the affordability of the buyers.

The rising interest rates are also predicted to reverse in the upcoming years. It will improve the situation furthermore. This means, even if the Canadian housing market is slowing down at this moment, it is proceeding to a more stabilized situation that will eventually be good for the market.