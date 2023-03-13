Dealing With A Very Narcissistic Parent

Photo by Eye for Ebony on Unsplash

Narcissistic parents can be extremely challenging to deal with, as they are often manipulative, controlling, and critical. They have a deep need for admiration and validation and will go to great lengths to maintain their sense of superiority over others.

Are you the child of a narcissist? If so, you know how difficult it is to deal with them. They are always putting you down, making you feel bad about yourself, and making you do things you don't want to do.

Growing up with a narcissistic parent can have a profound impact on your sense of self-worth, confidence, and mental health.

It can be really tough to deal with a narcissist in the family, especially as a parent. One of the best ways to deal with a narcissist is to be assertive. This means standing up for yourself, telling them when they are wrong, and refusing to do things that you don't want to do. It can be difficult to be assertive with narcissistic parents because you're constantly wondering if you're being unnecessarily disobedient to them.

One of the key things to remember when dealing with a narcissistic parent is that their behavior is not your fault. You did not cause their narcissism, and you cannot fix it. However, you can take steps to protect yourself and mitigate the impact of their behavior on your life.

Here are some tips for dealing with a narcissistic parent:

Set boundaries. Narcissistic parents have a way of crossing boundaries and pushing their children to do things they don't want to do. It's important to set clear boundaries with them and stick to them. This could mean saying no to unreasonable requests or refusing to engage in conversations that make you uncomfortable.

Be assertive. As mentioned earlier, being assertive is key when dealing with a narcissistic parent. This means standing up for yourself, expressing your thoughts and feelings, and refusing to be manipulated. It can be hard to do this at first, but with practice, you can become more confident in your ability to assert yourself.

Seek support. Dealing with a narcissistic parent can be incredibly isolating. It's important to seek support from friends, other family members, or a therapist who can validate your feelings and provide you with a safe space to process your experiences.

Practice self-care. Narcissistic parents can be incredibly draining, both emotionally and physically. It's important to prioritize self-care and engage in activities that make you feel good, whether that's going for a walk, taking a bubble bath, or spending time with friends.

Consider going low-contact or no-contact. In some cases, it may be necessary to limit or cut off contact with a narcissistic parent for your own well-being. This is an extreme measure and can be a difficult decision to make, but it may be necessary in order to protect yourself from further harm.



Dealing with a narcissistic parent can be a long and challenging process. With the right tools and support, you can learn to assert yourself, set boundaries, and take care of your own needs, regardless of your parent's behavior.

Attributions

Li, P. (2022, March 29). 11 Effects of Narcissistic Parents and How to Deal With Them. Parenting For Brain. Retrieved March 13, 2023.

7 Tips for Dealing With a Narcissistic Parent. (n.d.). Dealing with a Narcissistic Mother: 7 Tips and How to Get Support. Retrieved March 13, 2023.

Signs of a Narcissistic Parent and How to Cope. (2022, January 25). Verywell Health. Retrieved March 13, 2023.

Chipman, A., & Charles, J. (2022, May 31). How to Deal With a Narcissistic Parent. Newsweek. Retrieved March 13, 2023.