Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston Finds It "Painful" That Brad Pitt Wants To Have Children With New Girlfriend Ines De Ramon.

Read O'Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye9xl_0lG3pUB300
Jennifer Aniston and ex-Brad PittPhoto byThe News International

The Bullet Train actor's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, was already grieved by his romance with Angelina Jolie, and now seeing him with De Ramon has made her feel much worse. A source who spoke to Closer Magazine claimed that "it’s ironic for Aniston to see Brad wooing Ines in Paris of all places since that was very much their go-to as a romantic destination."

Jen has many fond memories of her time spent in Paris with Pitt, and because of that, she has found it painful to witness Pitt spending time there with the jewelry designer. The insider did add that Aniston has accepted and is now at peace with the idea that she and Brad will not be getting back together. According to the source, Brad moving on and finding love again doesn't really bother Jen, although she is only human and sometimes feels a sense of "what if."

It's hard for Jen to process the fact that Brad is considering getting married to Ines and starting a family because she had always imagined doing the same with him. During her marriage to Brad, Jen struggled to conceive and had a tough IVF procedure. She had expressed remorse over not having frozen her eggs sooner.

"It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road." In an interview with Allure Magazine, Aniston revealed, "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it." "I was throwing everything at it." "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs." Do yourself a favor. You just don't think it. So here I am today.

"The ship has sailed," she added.

According to the insider, Jen can start a family if she finds the ideal partner, but it is doubtful, and the thought of Brad having children with Ines has hurt her.

Attributions

The News International. Jennifer Aniston finds it ‘painful’ ex Brad Pitt is planning kids with new lover Ines De Ramon

Closer Magazine. Jennifer Aniston’s pain over Brad Pitt’s new baby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 19

Published by

I am a writer who loves to explore new and interesting topics. I have a passion for telling unique stories and I love to share my knowledge and insights with others. I enjoy learning about new cultures & exploring new places.

N/A
2K followers

More from Read O'Day

One Of The Deepest Man-Made Hole On the Planet, the Kola Borehole, Recorded Sounds of Tormented Screaming

The Kola Superdeep Borehole is located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia, near the border with Norway. It was drilled by the Soviet Union's scientific drilling program, the Kola Science Center, between 1970 and 1994.

Read full story
47 comments

When refugees were fleeing across shark-infested waters, their smugglers cruelly fed them to hungry sharks.

Each year, countless migrants from sub-Saharan Africa endeavor to cross the Mediterranean Sea in pursuit of a better life in Europe. This expedition is often precarious, and the circumstances can be exceedingly hazardous, with multitudes of migrants journeying on cramped, unstable boats that lack the necessary equipment for a safe passage.

Read full story
1 comments

The Most Sought-After Girl.

The idea of a "most sought-after girl" can be interpreted in many different ways. However, one common interpretation is a girl who possesses qualities or characteristics that make her highly desirable or attractive to others.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Horrifying Scene As A Homeless Man Was Coldly Shot In St. Louis And The Shooter Was Taken Into Custody

On a chilly evening in St. Louis, a horrifying scene unfolded as a homeless man was shot coldly by an assailant who goes by the name "Deshawn Thomas". The victim, who was known to many in the local community, was a familiar figure on the streets, often seen rummaging through trash cans or seeking shelter in doorways. His death has shocked and saddened many, highlighting the stark reality of life for those who are homeless and vulnerable.

Read full story
5 comments

Dealing With A Very Narcissistic Parent

Narcissistic parents can be extremely challenging to deal with, as they are often manipulative, controlling, and critical. They have a deep need for admiration and validation and will go to great lengths to maintain their sense of superiority over others.

Read full story

King Charles' Decision To Evict Prince Harry And Meghan Seems To Be A Retaliation For Their "Disloyalty To His Family"

The world was left in shock when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. However, the recent eviction of the couple from Frogmore Cottage by King Charles has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy. Many people are questioning whether this decision was made out of revenge for their disloyalty to the family or if there were other factors at play.

Read full story
57 comments

The Food Shortage In North Korea Is Becoming A Deadly Crisis

North Korea is currently facing a severe food shortage, which is causing a lot of worry among its people. Some sources predict that there could be deaths due to starvation. According to some experts, the country's situation is the worst it has been since the famine in the 1990s, which resulted in the deaths of many people. Trade data, satellite images, and assessments from the UN and South Korean authorities all indicate that North Korea does not have enough food to meet the basic needs of its population. Even if the food were distributed fairly, which is unlikely in North Korea, people would still die of hunger.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

While He Considers Kari Lake As His Running Mate, Donald Trump Has Given Ron DeSantis New Nicknames

There are claims that Donald Trump is already coming up with new nicknames for Ron DeSantis as he perceives the governor of Florida as a significant contender in the 2024 Republican presidential race. Despite several recent polls showing Trump leading, DeSantis has been portrayed by Trump as his main adversary in a fictitious GOP primary contest.

Read full story
144 comments

Choosing to Let Go of a Loved One Who Treats You So Poorly

Love can refer to a strong emotional bond between two people, characterized by feelings of warmth, intimacy, and trust. It can also involve caring, compassion, and a desire to support and help the other person grow and thrive.

Read full story
47 comments

Donald Trump's Legacy versus Barack Obama's Era

Donald J. Trump served as the 45th President of the United States of America, from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021. His presidency was marked by controversy, with his policies and rhetoric often sparking heated debates and protests.

Read full story
542 comments

Scientists speculate that humans may have had giant ancestors based on the fossilized teeth of giant hominids.

Paranthropus boisei, also known as "Nutcracker Man," is a hominid species that existed in East Africa between 2.3 and 1.4 million years ago. It is characterized by its large, powerful jaws and teeth, which suggest a diet that included tough, fibrous foods.

Read full story
66 comments

Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion.

Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking both expressed concerns about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), and their predictions share some similarities. In 2014, Stephen Hawking stated that AI has the potential to become a "new form of life that will outperform humans." He warned that if AI becomes smarter than humans, it could potentially pose a threat to humanity. Hawking suggested that future AI systems should be designed in a way that is aligned with human values and goals.

Read full story
429 comments

The Man Who Leaped Off the Edge of Space, Free Fell 24 Miles Back to Earth, and Beat the Speed of Sound

Felix Baumgartner, an Austrian skydiver and BASE jumper, set the world record for the highest freefall on October 14, 2012. He jumped from a helium balloon in the stratosphere at an altitude of 24 miles (39 kilometers) above the Earth's surface.

Read full story
97 comments

Denisovans, or giant-sized humans, were discovered in a remote cave in Siberia.

In 2010, a new group of humans was discovered in Denisovan Cave in Siberia when scientists analyzed a finger bone, a tooth, and a toe bone. This group was named the Denisovans after the cave in which they were discovered. Denisovans are an extinct group of hominins known from a few fossils found in Denisovan Cave in Siberia.

Read full story
107 comments

A Healthy Relationship...

The connection you have with yourself is among the most significant ones you will ever have. You are the only person who is with you all the time, so you need to be your own best friend.

Read full story

Respect for the elderly never goes out of fashion

These days, more and more people are recognizing the importance of respecting the elderly and their dignity. This is especially important in today’s society, where there are so many people of all ages who are facing challenges alone.

Read full story
3 comments

Is “happiness ever after” a fallacy?

This is a question that has been debated by philosophers for centuries, and it still remains a mystery to us today. Some people believe that happiness is something that we can only experience in fleeting moments, while others believe that it is something that we can achieve if we strive for it.

Read full story
1 comments

Emotional Blackmail

Using Parental Emotional Blackmail On Your Children?. Parental emotional blackmail is a form of manipulation in which a parent uses their child’s emotional attachments and vulnerabilities against them in order to get what they want. This can take the form of guilt-tripping, ultimatums, threatening, or even just making demands in a way that exploits the child’s emotional weaknesses.

Read full story

Opinion: Marriage Vow—Is “for better or worse” still valid?

Marriage vows are often seen as a promise to stay together through thick and thin. But is that promise still valid in today’s society?. The marriage vow is a sacred promise between a husband and wife to love and cherish each other, come what may. The idea of sticking together through thick and thin is romanticized in movies and books, but is it really realistic? Can a marriage really survive if the couple is going through a tough time?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy