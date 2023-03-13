Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston Finds It "Painful" That Brad Pitt Wants To Have Children With New Girlfriend Ines De Ramon.

Jennifer Aniston and ex-Brad Pitt Photo by The News International

The Bullet Train actor's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, was already grieved by his romance with Angelina Jolie, and now seeing him with De Ramon has made her feel much worse. A source who spoke to Closer Magazine claimed that "it’s ironic for Aniston to see Brad wooing Ines in Paris of all places since that was very much their go-to as a romantic destination."

Jen has many fond memories of her time spent in Paris with Pitt, and because of that, she has found it painful to witness Pitt spending time there with the jewelry designer. The insider did add that Aniston has accepted and is now at peace with the idea that she and Brad will not be getting back together. According to the source, Brad moving on and finding love again doesn't really bother Jen, although she is only human and sometimes feels a sense of "what if."

It's hard for Jen to process the fact that Brad is considering getting married to Ines and starting a family because she had always imagined doing the same with him. During her marriage to Brad, Jen struggled to conceive and had a tough IVF procedure. She had expressed remorse over not having frozen her eggs sooner.

"It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road." In an interview with Allure Magazine, Aniston revealed, "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it." "I was throwing everything at it." "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs." Do yourself a favor. You just don't think it. So here I am today.

"The ship has sailed," she added.

According to the insider, Jen can start a family if she finds the ideal partner, but it is doubtful, and the thought of Brad having children with Ines has hurt her.

