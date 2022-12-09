Guilty Pleasure Anyone?

Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash

What is a guilty pleasure? A guilty pleasure is something that we enjoy even though we know we probably shouldn't. It is a term used to describe a pleasurable activity that one feels guilty about enjoying. It’s something that brings us pleasure, but also a sense of guilt or embarrassment.

The term can be used to describe a wide range of activities, from eating junk food to watching trashy TV shows. For others, it might be something more extreme, like an addiction to gambling or shopping.

People often feel guilty about their guilty pleasures because they believe that they should be ashamed of themselves for enjoying them. Guilty pleasures are often things that we keep hidden from others because we know they wouldn’t approve, it's like you’re hiding a dirty little secret. We might be ashamed of our guilty pleasures, or we might worry that others will judge us for them. But even though we might feel guilty about our guilty pleasures, we still can’t resist them. They’re just too delicious, too addicting, or too irresistible.

Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash

So why do we have guilty pleasures? Experts say that guilty pleasures can serve a number of different purposes. For one, they can be a way to cope with stress or anxiety. When we’re feeling down, we might turn to our guilty pleasures as a way to make ourselves feel better.

However, there is no reason to feel guilty about something that brings you joy. Everyone has a guilty pleasure, and there’s nothing wrong with enjoying it. In fact, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying anything that makes you happy unless it hurts you or others around you.

So, if there is something that you enjoy, but feel guilty about, don’t worry; we’ve all been there. Just relax and enjoy your guilty pleasure without feeling guilty! So go ahead and embrace your guilty pleasure. There’s nothing wrong with it, and you should be proud of it! If you’re not, then maybe you should reconsider.