Guilty Pleasure Anyone?

Read O'Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWbSR_0jdGfEi000
Photo byDainis Graveris on Unsplash

What is a guilty pleasure? A guilty pleasure is something that we enjoy even though we know we probably shouldn't. It is a term used to describe a pleasurable activity that one feels guilty about enjoying. It’s something that brings us pleasure, but also a sense of guilt or embarrassment.

The term can be used to describe a wide range of activities, from eating junk food to watching trashy TV shows. For others, it might be something more extreme, like an addiction to gambling or shopping.

People often feel guilty about their guilty pleasures because they believe that they should be ashamed of themselves for enjoying them. Guilty pleasures are often things that we keep hidden from others because we know they wouldn’t approve, it's like you’re hiding a dirty little secret. We might be ashamed of our guilty pleasures, or we might worry that others will judge us for them. But even though we might feel guilty about our guilty pleasures, we still can’t resist them. They’re just too delicious, too addicting, or too irresistible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFgcf_0jdGfEi000
Photo byDainis Graveris on Unsplash

So why do we have guilty pleasures? Experts say that guilty pleasures can serve a number of different purposes. For one, they can be a way to cope with stress or anxiety. When we’re feeling down, we might turn to our guilty pleasures as a way to make ourselves feel better.

However, there is no reason to feel guilty about something that brings you joy. Everyone has a guilty pleasure, and there’s nothing wrong with enjoying it. In fact, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying anything that makes you happy unless it hurts you or others around you.

So, if there is something that you enjoy, but feel guilty about, don’t worry; we’ve all been there. Just relax and enjoy your guilty pleasure without feeling guilty! So go ahead and embrace your guilty pleasure. There’s nothing wrong with it, and you should be proud of it! If you’re not, then maybe you should reconsider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHkc7_0jdGfEi000
Photo byTingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer who loves to explore new and interesting topics. I have a passion for telling unique stories and I love to share my knowledge and insights with others. I enjoy learning about new cultures & exploring new places.

N/A
250 followers

More from Read O'Day

A Healthy Relationship...

The connection you have with yourself is among the most significant ones you will ever have. You are the only person who is with you all the time, so you need to be your own best friend.

Read full story

Respect for the elderly never goes out of fashion

These days, more and more people are recognizing the importance of respecting the elderly and their dignity. This is especially important in today’s society, where there are so many people of all ages who are facing challenges alone.

Read full story
1 comments

Is “happiness ever after” a fallacy?

This is a question that has been debated by philosophers for centuries, and it still remains a mystery to us today. Some people believe that happiness is something that we can only experience in fleeting moments, while others believe that it is something that we can achieve if we strive for it.

Read full story
1 comments

Emotional Blackmail

Using Parental Emotional Blackmail On Your Children?. Parental emotional blackmail is a form of manipulation in which a parent uses their child’s emotional attachments and vulnerabilities against them in order to get what they want. This can take the form of guilt-tripping, ultimatums, threatening, or even just making demands in a way that exploits the child’s emotional weaknesses.

Read full story

Marriage Vow: Is “for better or worse” still valid?

Marriage vows are often seen as a promise to stay together through thick and thin. But is that promise still valid in today’s society?. The marriage vow is a sacred promise between a husband and wife to love and cherish each other, come what may. The idea of sticking together through thick and thin is romanticized in movies and books, but is it really realistic? Can a marriage really survive if the couple is going through a tough time?

Read full story

Smartness or Hard work?

There’s an old saying that goes, “smartness precedes hard work,” and while there’s some truth to that, it’s not the whole story. Hard work is still essential to success. But if you’re smart about how you work, you can get a lot more done in less time. If you want to be successful, you need to be smart and work hard. However, smartness is more important than hard work.

Read full story

Battling Your Alter Ego

Alter Ego is a psychological disorder that is characterized by a person’s inability to control their thoughts and emotions. This can result in the person having two completely different personalities; one that is the opposite of the other (a second self).

Read full story
1 comments

The Damaging Impact of Emotional Abuse

Emotional abuse is a form of abuse that involves damaging or manipulating someone’s emotions. It is a serious problem that can have a lasting impact on victims. It can be defined as any type of behavior that is designed to control, intimidate, or otherwise manipulate another person through the use of fear, humiliation, or other forms of psychological torment.

Read full story
30 comments

Love Is a Powerful Force.

Love is a powerful force that can drive us to take actions we never would have imagined or normally do. This is because love is a strong emotion, and it makes people want to do things that make their loved ones happy. Love can change the course of a person’s life. It can make us happy or make us sad. It can make us feel alive or make us feel dead. It is a force that can never be fully understood, but it is a force that can be felt by everyone.

Read full story
10 comments

Listening Skill: For An Effective Communication.

Listening is a skill that is often underrated but extremely important. Good listeners are able to build better relationships, be more successful in their careers, and avoid conflict.

Read full story

Argue Effectively in Your Relationship

Arguing effectively in your relationship can be crucial to maintaining a strong bond. It can help resolve disagreements and improve your relationship overall. When disagreements occur, it’s important to approach the discussion in a constructive way.

Read full story

A Car Reservation System

A car reservation system is an online software application that helps a person book a car in advance. This system can be used to pay for the car rental as well as manage and monitor the car rental process. The system may be operated by a car rental company or a third-party provider. There are many benefits to using a car reservation system.

Read full story

Creative Blocks: Break Through Them

A creative block is a condition where a person experiences persistent difficulty in producing new ideas or making progress on existing projects. This can be a result of a number of different factors, including boredom, stress, anxiety, or a lack of motivation.

Read full story

Desperation: Going On Blind Dates

When it comes to finding love, some people will go to great lengths. For some, that may mean signing up for a dating website or app. Others may go on blind dates set up by friends or family members. And then there are those who resort to desperate measures.

Read full story
1 comments

Toxic Positivity: Why Is It Dangerous to One’s Mental Health?

Positive thinking can lead to increased happiness, better health, and even success in life. Positive thinking is a powerful tool that can be used to achieve great things. There's no denying that being positive has its benefits. However, there is such a thing as "toxic positivity"—and it can be dangerous to your mental health.

Read full story

Major Construction Project Challenges

A construction project is a temporary endeavor undertaken to create a unique product, structure, or system. Construction projects can vary in size, scope, and complexity, but all share a common goal:

Read full story

What does the future hold for NFT marketplaces?

NFT marketplaces are a new type of marketplace that allows users to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. They are similar to traditional online marketplaces but use blockchain technology to create a secure and tamper-proof system.

Read full story

Reasons why Relationship Fails

There are many reasons why relationships fail. It’s important to understand why the relationship failed so that you can learn from your mistakes. 1. Lack of communication: If you and your partner don’t talk to each other about your needs and feelings, the relationship will eventually fall apart. Whether the problem is that one person isn’t listening or doesn’t understand what the other is saying, or that both people are too busy or tense to fully enjoy each other’s company, dysfunctional communication can lead to a breakdown in trust and intimacy.

Read full story
27 comments
California State

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Political Career

"Arnold Schwarzenegger" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. Arnold Schwarzenegger first came to prominence in the 1970s as an actor in a movie titled Hercules in New York. He quickly became one of the most popular entertainers in Austria, and eventually, in America. Schwarzenegger's political career spanned over three decades; he was elected the 38th Governor of California to serve a term from 2003 to 2011.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy