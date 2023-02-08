As a retiree, should I have avoided the stock market?

How did it all begin with me?

When I was just 24 years old in 1985–86, I began buying the smaller shares. The market had become bullish, and many had made a lot of money during that time, which was the major draw. I did not have adequate knowledge of the market. Despite that, looking at the bigger gains of some of my friends, I also jumped into the trading or speculative market. This was the biggest mistake I made, since some of my smaller shares also could not fetch me any significant money from the short-term transactions of the speculative market. Suddenly, I realized I had lost a significant amount of money compared to my meager monthly salary. I immediately put a stop to this activity and did not take part in it for a couple of decades.

Again, it continued after a pause.

It was again in the early 2000s that I started realizing that there should be some savings on this front because of investments in some new equities that were entering the market. That would be an appropriate long term saving. As a result, I began investing in the stock market again.

The times have changed now.

The times have drastically changed, and it looks like every sensible person is investing, whether fully or partially, through mutual funds or other institutional bonds based on their participation in the market.

Present turmoil in the market.

The market has been experiencing significant turmoil for the past almost two weeks, and even the most reliable and constantly rising equities have seen severe declines. Personally, I've noticed a significant decline in my share holdings. This has made me wonder whether I should have invested in shares once I retired. Sincerely, my portfolio has not seen a significant decrease or gain up to this point, and I was not very concerned about it either. I feel more apprehensive now that there are more concerns surrounding, in particular, the Adani Group and related shares that have experienced a shock.

Should retirees stay away?

The stock market is volatile; so should retirees stay away from it? This is a more pressing concern that arises. The answer is, of course, "no." Since equity investments contribute to long-term wealth creation and returns that outperform inflation. However, before investing in equities, retirees should save money for a short period—enough to last for two to three years.

Even if you hang up your hat, don't stop saving.

Many individuals work and save throughout their adult years in order to save for their retirement. However, one shouldn't cease planning for savings and investment after he hangs up his hat. Given that every person's circumstances are different and that retirees have a variety of options for investments and savings plans, it's challenging to decide what to invest in. Our financial adviser may assist us in ensuring that our investment plan is optimized and that we are selecting the assets that best suit our needs.

It's commonly observed that retirees have adequate assets immediately to cover two to four years' worth of critical needs, but what about market investments that also pose a challenge to a retiree in adverse times?

Popular strategies for a retiree.

After I retired, I was using a very popular investing strategy. It states that the ratio of equities in your portfolio should be equal to 100 minus your age. According to this recommendation, if you're 62, 38% of your assets should be invested in the stock market. Of course, this will depend on your individual situation and risk tolerance.

Retirees invest but are conservative in their approach.

Even though equities are typically viewed as riskier investments that are better suited for younger investors, retirees can still benefit from considering the market in their investment plan. As we age, we should normally be more conservative.

My friend gave me sound advice.

Finally, I spoke with a friend of mine who is an excellent financial counselor. He stated, "Investing at age 62 shouldn't make you nervous, even if you've stopped receiving an income." Not only is it completely sane to continue investing into your 60s, but it may also be rewarding. As always, you must be sure that the investments you make are right for you, your needs, and your risk tolerance.

