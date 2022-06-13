Sales is superior but a hard career to pursue.

Sales Career google

What do people understand from Sales?

Most people think that salesperson selling means talking. But they don’t know that listening is the most important part of their job now. When Reps take the role of a curious student rather than the role of an informed expert, then they are much more inclined to engage their buyers. As sales associates, it is our job to ensure that our customers always remember us and never forget us. It is not the customer’s job to remember you. Sales are superior also because it is not about selling alone, but it is much more especially in building trust and educating our customers.

How salesperson is superior?

Let me first elaborate on the fact that a sales associate is superior to any other profession. Not all can be successful as a salesperson. Some observe that out of every four, just one may be suitable for the sales profession. Here in India-normally, some observe that those who normally don’t get settled in any other profession finally land up in sales. But if those people don’t have the required basic qualities, they may not be successful here in this very admired and elegantly placed profession of sales. What are those basic qualities?

Like the idea of being your boss, since you would be independently responsible for your job. That way, take control of your life with nobody’s intervention. You have got to accept the fact that you will enjoy financial freedom. You should have the self-discipline to work on your own to achieve your goals. If you’re good with people, you’ve probably got what it takes to succeed in sales. Think about the activities you enjoy and the jobs you’ve succeeded in the past. If you’ve ever done teaching, coaching, or training, you’ve used skills that will help you succeed in sales.

5-Important skills you need to possess:

Other skills you’ll need to succeed include:

Creativity

Confidence

Persistence

Strong work ethic

Good listening skills

And above all, you need to believe in the product you sell. And you need to be the passionate enough-the solution it offers, that you’re excited about sharing it with other people while convincing them.

It is a 'rewarding career':

Once you have all the above basic requirements in you-with passaging time you would feel yourself a real experienced sales professional who has become a master of tackling all the issues related to a customer in getting him converted into your permanent-customer list & start realizing that yours is far superior profession than all other professions around you. Then you would start believing in a very strong saying- “people don’t buy what you sell- they buy what you believe”.

Sales is a rewarding, challenging career. The sale is a performance-based career. The more you sell, the more bonus you earn. For anyone with a competitive streak or the desire to be rewarded for their hard work, this is a key motivator and something that will drive a successful career for years. As a sales professional, you'll enjoy personal satisfaction, growth, unmatched income potential, and financial stability.

Why sales are hard?

The hardest part of sales is not rejection or being said no to repeatedly. After a short time of making sales, you get past those fears and just see them as part of the job. The hardest thing and the thing most salespeople cannot do properly is consistently and effectively following up. Salespeople are under a lot of pressure to meet the quota, convert quickly, and keep approval rankings high. The salespeople are paid a large commission because they bring in the business and the big money. The commission is their major incentive. You don't make the sale; you don't get paid commission, and you may lose your base/your job. Hence the drive/stress and higher risk.

“Sales-burnout”:

“Sales burnout” is a state of the emotional, mental, and sometimes physical state of distress that is caused by prolonged or repeated exposure to stressors. With the role of a sales rep often being a high-stress, high-pressure position, burnout is a common occurrence for those who work in the field. The major factor is their target fixations and not fulfilling the same or even raising their bars for the goals to be achieved. The other causative factors for burnout can be the hackneyed ways of their emotional and mental sensitivities to be involved in an excitatory state for their hitting the goals.

Patience and the cap of ‘Mr. Cool’ to be worn always- would ease off their hard ways to follow & achieve their sale goals.

Sales are not for everyone. Again, according to the studies in “How to hire and develop your next top performer”, not everyone can sell, and some should even give up trying!

55% of people earning a living in sales should do something else

20–25% have what it takes, but should sell something else

20% have what it takes AND are selling products best suited to their personality

So how do you know if you are the one?

A sales aptitude survey will tell you if you have the right personality and skills to be successful. Some can even suggest what type of selling would suit you best.

Once you discover that you have the aptitude, then it’s just a matter of the right sales training and the right sales position and you’re on your way. Successful salespeople are not born with the skills they need to succeed. Successful salespeople are trained for their trade, just like every other profession. The point is, even if you don’t have any sales experience, you can still have a very rewarding career in sales.

