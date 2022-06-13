Sales is superior but a hard career to pursue.

RAVI TIKU

Sales Career

What do people understand from Sales?

Most people think that salesperson selling means talking. But they don’t know that listening is the most important part of their job now. When Reps take the role of a curious student rather than the role of an informed expert, then they are much more inclined to engage their buyers. As sales associates, it is our job to ensure that our customers always remember us and never forget us. It is not the customer’s job to remember you. Sales are superior also because it is not about selling alone, but it is much more especially in building trust and educating our customers.

How salesperson is superior?

Let me first elaborate on the fact that a sales associate is superior to any other profession. Not all can be successful as a salesperson. Some observe that out of every four, just one may be suitable for the sales profession. Here in India-normally, some observe that those who normally don’t get settled in any other profession finally land up in sales. But if those people don’t have the required basic qualities, they may not be successful here in this very admired and elegantly placed profession of sales. What are those basic qualities?

Like the idea of being your boss, since you would be independently responsible for your job. That way, take control of your life with nobody’s intervention. You have got to accept the fact that you will enjoy financial freedom. You should have the self-discipline to work on your own to achieve your goals. If you’re good with people, you’ve probably got what it takes to succeed in sales. Think about the activities you enjoy and the jobs you’ve succeeded in the past. If you’ve ever done teaching, coaching, or training, you’ve used skills that will help you succeed in sales.

5-Important skills you need to possess:

Other skills you’ll need to succeed include:

  • Creativity
  • Confidence
  • Persistence
  • Strong work ethic
  • Good listening skills

And above all, you need to believe in the product you sell. And you need to be the passionate enough-the solution it offers, that you’re excited about sharing it with other people while convincing them.

It is a 'rewarding career':

Once you have all the above basic requirements in you-with passaging time you would feel yourself a real experienced sales professional who has become a master of tackling all the issues related to a customer in getting him converted into your permanent-customer list & start realizing that yours is far superior profession than all other professions around you. Then you would start believing in a very strong saying- “people don’t buy what you sell- they buy what you believe”.

Sales is a rewarding, challenging career. The sale is a performance-based career. The more you sell, the more bonus you earn. For anyone with a competitive streak or the desire to be rewarded for their hard work, this is a key motivator and something that will drive a successful career for years. As a sales professional, you'll enjoy personal satisfaction, growth, unmatched income potential, and financial stability.

Why sales are hard?

The hardest part of sales is not rejection or being said no to repeatedly. After a short time of making sales, you get past those fears and just see them as part of the job. The hardest thing and the thing most salespeople cannot do properly is consistently and effectively following up. Salespeople are under a lot of pressure to meet the quota, convert quickly, and keep approval rankings high. The salespeople are paid a large commission because they bring in the business and the big money. The commission is their major incentive. You don't make the sale; you don't get paid commission, and you may lose your base/your job. Hence the drive/stress and higher risk.

“Sales-burnout”:

Sales burnout” is a state of the emotional, mental, and sometimes physical state of distress that is caused by prolonged or repeated exposure to stressors. With the role of a sales rep often being a high-stress, high-pressure position, burnout is a common occurrence for those who work in the field. The major factor is their target fixations and not fulfilling the same or even raising their bars for the goals to be achieved. The other causative factors for burnout can be the hackneyed ways of their emotional and mental sensitivities to be involved in an excitatory state for their hitting the goals.

Patience and the cap of ‘Mr. Cool’ to be worn always- would ease off their hard ways to follow & achieve their sale goals.

Sales are not for everyone. Again, according to the studies in “How to hire and develop your next top performer”, not everyone can sell, and some should even give up trying!

  • 55% of people earning a living in sales should do something else
  • 20–25% have what it takes, but should sell something else
  • 20% have what it takes AND are selling products best suited to their personality

So how do you know if you are the one?

A sales aptitude survey will tell you if you have the right personality and skills to be successful. Some can even suggest what type of selling would suit you best.

Once you discover that you have the aptitude, then it’s just a matter of the right sales training and the right sales position and you’re on your way. Successful salespeople are not born with the skills they need to succeed. Successful salespeople are trained for their trade, just like every other profession. The point is, even if you don’t have any sales experience, you can still have a very rewarding career in sales.

A Gold Medallist, after 38 years of pharma selling & retiring as the "NSM", I am mainly into true, non-fictional & factual types of writing. My articles are published on Health, Fitness, and Current Affairs on my website www.ravitiku.com.

More from RAVI TIKU

A drastic change of times from 1988 till May’2022.

My thought goes way back to 1988 when I was awarded the Gold Medal:. When I was just 27 years old and had appeared in my Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing and Sales Management (PGDMSM) by attending the evening management college in Ludhiana, covering this under Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan-which was then a renowned institute offering such a course. Those days, the MBA was not being conferred in most of the management colleges, as is happening still with some of the prestigious management institutes, having the lead role nowadays. The joyful news was that I had secured 70.50% marks cumulative in all the subjects and was adjudged topper. I remember those days around 32 years back; it was considered a very great achievement, and I was awarded the Gold Medal by the then Vice Chancellor-Prof. G S Randhawa of the Guru Nanak Dev University of Amritsar.

Read full story

Rs. 70K fraudulently siphoned out from me online in less than 7 minutes.

Cyber fraud is very common nowadays. Beware of all those who try to cheat you or play as fraudsters. I also have been a victim of the same and am still bearing the brunt. In a very summarised form, the whole thing which happened to me has been jotted down here. It would absorb to read and help you understand what their actual Modus operandi remains?

Read full story

Selling professional's personality development.

I have been selling pharmaceutical products for 38 years. During these almost four decades, I picked up the various selling skills and understood the traits which a sales associate should have to be an effective salesperson. I have tried to define the personality development of a salesperson while being in his selling profession.

Read full story

"Joint Family" seems like an obsolete term amongst the present urban population.

Living in a joint family has certain advantages which the nuclear family does not provide. Most of the people in urban areas are living in a nuclear family setup, with certain exceptions. As per the data available, almost 16.1% of the urban population lives in a joint-family setup. This article mainly deals with the present-day scenario where the joint family concept is disappearing fast.

Read full story

My school time friend-who cleared administrative services after becoming a Medicine Specialist.

Sometimes certain things get engraved deep into your mind. One such thing is the disturbing demise of my dearest friend, Deepak Mathu. I have already written about this earlier. Today, once again, I am scribbling down certain lines in his memory and wanted them to be shared by you all.

Read full story
1 comments

A Mindset Change-In Present Day Money Spending & Saving.

Balancing the money spending and saving.creativefinancialhelp. Gone are the earlier days when the person after getting his monthly salary would think of saving a few leftover amounts for the rainy days. Times have changed drastically and the spending of money has overtaken the process of saving the same. It is not only the expenditure that has been happening fast and immediately but it is also the mindset change that we have to spend it and not care for the saving at all. Somehow a western style of living has gone into each one of us to a greater extent. There may be people who for example from the 1960s onwards like the ones in my category-who might still have the conservative thinking of saving a few bucks here and there. But, by and large, the people have changed enormously especially the youth-in their spending behavior.

Read full story

The Beauty Of Kashmir In My College Days Well Before The Mass Exodus.

The following is a detailed account of the sweet memories which I always carry with me and cherish whenever I am reminded of them from time to time. Read it and enjoy every moment. This is all about the nature’s beauty of Kashmir Valley before the Mass-Exodus of Kashmiri-Pandits.

Read full story

Rest of Life to be the Best of Life in my Post-Retired Phase.

It is almost one complete year after retirement that I am scribbling down this brief. I had always this apprehension in my mind as to how it would be after retirement and What I would be facing after retirement? Now that some water has already flown through the bridge depicting the retirement milestone-I feel somewhat reassured and cool about the same word.

Read full story
2 comments

The unpredictable scenario of the World at present.

Science proved that the Universe is chaotic and unpredictable: - It is a confirmed thing that we live in a universe that is fully chaotic and unpredictable. This was scientifically proven in the mid-twentieth century. It further said that hidden deep within that chaos there are some set surprising patterns. If we are ever able to fully understand them, might lead to some deeper revelations. Below is the picture of this chaotic theory given by the scientists: -

Read full story

“The Kashmir Files” is-a hard-hitting movie that has evoked hot debates and mass-response.

Kashmiri Pandits did not pick up the guns to protect themselves against the genocide but mass migrated from the valley (Their Motherland). It seemed that their agonies and torture would not be known to the people and would be carpeted very silently by the then authorities. But the pen was still mightier than the sword. Call it jingoistic if you may, but doesn’t the freedom of speech resides in the fact that all narratives must be heard? After thirty-two years of Exodus-an opportunity for the world to see the actual happenings and look it came in the form of such a brutally honest movie- “The Kashmir Files”.

Read full story

Cryptocurrency-Basic Information For A Layman.

All of us listen so much about the cryptocurrency and its usage being done for the various transactions but we still don’t know the basics of this currency and how it is transacted and under which regulatory board or Exchange their indices are maintained. I thought let us discuss the simple basics of the same and try to understand what exactly it is and how it impacts the transactional market internationally. I shall be taking it up in two parts. In today’s part, we shall try to understand the basics and their functioning whereas in part two we shall be discussing the various cryptocurrencies being transacted internationally as per their cumulative market capital captured.

Read full story
1 comments

