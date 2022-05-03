Selling professional's personality development.

I have been selling pharmaceutical products for 38 years. During these almost four decades, I picked up the various selling skills and understood the traits which a sales associate should have to be an effective salesperson. I have tried to define the personality development of a salesperson while being in his selling profession.

Brief/Abstract:

In this article, I have simply explained what personality development is? It is a relatively enduring pattern of the thoughts, feelings, and behaviors that distinguish individuals from each other. The dominant viewpoint in personality psychology shows that personality emerges early and continues to develop across one’s lifespan. I discuss at length how the four attributes of personality development play a role. I have tried to co-relate with the salesperson’s personality how that develops and how it puts an impact on his further growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4550N3_0fP0wD1J00
PERSONALITY DEVELOPMENT IN A CONCEPTUALIZED MANNER IS DEPICTED HERE IN THE IMAGE.texasreview.in

Personality development is a personal development of a salesperson.

Personality Development is a very heavy word. One needs to first understand what exactly it is. The changes occurring in oneself over some time about the circumstances in which I put him and the resultant impact on his behavior in response to the situations I put him in reflecting exactly on his level of personality. So, each person develops the traits over some time, some of which essentially become his personality characteristics later on. This is how I understand the word Personality-Development. There are many theories, for example-hereditary impact on Personality Development and even certain hereditary behaviors which are responsible and are the dominant ones in one’s day-to-day activities- which explain the characteristics of the person more simply. Personality development is the relatively enduring pattern of the thoughts, feelings, and behaviors that distinguish individuals from each other. The dominant viewpoint in personality psychology shows that personality emerges early and continues to develop across one’s lifespan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JkTn8_0fP0wD1J00
Understanding the Traitsaamirqutub.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sg9bL_0fP0wD1J00
Intricacies in Understanding Personality Development.theacademicinsights.com

Understanding the intricacies of personal development.

Personality development is the development of the organized pattern of behaviors and attitudes that makes a person distinctive. Personality development occurs through the ongoing interaction of temperament, character, and environment. It helps gain confidence, self-esteem, a positive impact on one’s communication skills, and the way one sees the world. Students should develop an outgoing and impressive personality that will enhance the quality of learning. Everyone has qualities that make them unique by trying to develop their persona.

Personality development helps you develop an impressive personality and makes you stand apart from the rest. Personality development also plays an essential role in improving one’s communication skills. Individuals ought to master the art of expressing their thoughts and feelings in the most desired way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIblx_0fP0wD1J00
Four Pillars Attributing To Personality Development.careersinfood.com

Self-confidence is the key to a salesperson's victories and accomplishments.

Coming on to a Sales Professional, I feel that the biggest trait which he should possess is the trait of being self-confident and that only can lead him to victories and accomplishments in his profession. If he is self-confident, he is bound to be a person with a very high conviction. This conviction is an essential characteristic of a Sales Professional. A Sales Professional, besides these two essential constituents, should also have a strong self-motivational attitude -which would give him a very strong ignition to go all out in his endeavor and achieve his set goals with 100% accomplishments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8qtC_0fP0wD1J00
Four Coefficients.google.com

Personality traits and excellent communication skills are the strengthening factors for a salesperson.

I must have recruited hundreds of Sales Personnel in the field and my main search would always be for a young, energetic, confident man who seems to have very good communication with the level of conviction attached. In a brief span of interview timings, one cannot see all the traits or the qualities of a person and the type of person also observed in a short period. It is only after some time while dealing with the same person in the field one can make out certain other personality traits that initially one can just presume. For example, a very simple quality-whether he was a hard-working guy. Whether he was an ardent and strong follower of the instructions or not. Whether he was loyal to the organization. These vital characteristics would come to the fore only when the concerned Sales Professional remains within for some time with the organization and shows these naturally through his continued work and interaction with his colleagues. Now a very important point to observe here is that the same Sales Professional gets an ideal platform to develop his personality on the various parameters through his working and responsibility-taking capacities in the field. It is normally said that the basic formatting of the essential constituents of personality is already made by the time the child is around 5-6 years old. According to Erikson, pre-schoolers are to develop autonomy, or self-direction, (ages 1–3), as well as initiative, or enterprise (ages 3–6). Personality includes those stable psychological characteristics that define each human being as a unique one.

The sales professional has a multifaceted personality.

Based on the basics already being there in one’s personality, he would merge his traits so strongly over some time that these traits become the essential constituents of his powerful personality. Someone otherwise also known as a Sales Professional has a multifaceted personality. That is simpler terms means he has the unique traits developed in him to tackle different situations in the field which vary from one place to another. Our seniors in the Sales profession used to tell us that one who joined the Sales profession naturally develops his personality so strong and tactical that he becomes a veteran in handling the different customers differently. They used to further explain it by giving the example that a salesperson meets hundreds of his customers in a time frame and each customer normally differs from another one. Therefore, the salesperson handles all those hundreds of people single-handedly to get his required business from them. That further explains to what extent the Salesperson could handle original characters and this flexibility in his personality explained the strength of the Salesperson. Such people over some time naturally become veterans with a very flexible nature, which further gives them the power of endurance as well.

A successful sales professional has a substantial amount of power of adaptability:

I have seen the Sales Professionals handling the National level operations of the bigger houses and that was possible only because their background was sales. In their earlier days, they too must have developed the art of handling various characters as their customers and extracted their desired results by procuring the required business with the shared art of having a multifaceted personality. They develop even the art of delicately addressing the vital sensitive issues at the top level and that also is stronger in their HR handling. Thus, they are the efficient ones for their job of heading the organizational operations.

A successful Sales professional must always wipe off the fear factor from his mind:

I would like to co-relate all this myself. When I was young, I had a big negative with me in my trait and that was the word FEAR. This word came as a big hindrance in the initial phase of my career. They say everything one could achieve but for the word Fear, he would fail always. The same thing would happen with me whether it was going for the presentation or even for giving the small lectures on sales etc. Slowly and steadily after doing a bit of self-introspection I could realize that till the time I was under the fear I could do nothing concrete. I had a great mentor in Sales-who was a really experienced and quite aged person heading the operational charges of the company in the field section. Once he pointed it out to me and told me strongly that till the time I did not come out of this, I could do nothing successfully. He stressed to me to wipe off the feeling from my mind that I had a fear of something. Second, he would tell me to sit in front of a mirror and practice the lectures and “Detailing”, etc. Also, he told me to go in for the daily newspaper reading and try to point out the headlines and read them aloud in front of the mirror. I was very young, and I did the same religiously and realized that the word fear was slowly and steadily coming out of my daily dealings, and my confidence levels getting increased. I started doing it at my regional meetings also and realized that I was successful in getting back my confidence levels and later on it helped me a lot in making my career even better and stronger.

In a nutshell, I too developed my personality by making slight mindset changes in my thinking and that accounted in a big way for my overall personality development.

A Gold Medallist, after 38 years of pharma selling & retiring as the "NSM", I am mainly into true, non-fictional & factual types of writing.

