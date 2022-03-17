Kabuliwala By Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore Wikimedia commons

Five-year-old Mini and Rahamat, sellers of dried fruit in Kabul, are the main characters in the "Kabuliwala" story. Kabuliwala patiently listens to Mini who is talkative and innocent, calm, and who gives his load of nuts to someone who has been suspended. Mini's father is friends with the young man and is delighted to see him laughing at Mini when he visits and talks to him about life in Afghanistan and what he has seen on his journey among the Kabuliwala fruit sellers.

The end of the story shows how the pastor invites a Ramat (dried fruit) merchant from Kabul to a wedding interview with an innocent Mini and finally, the Kabuliwala reunites with his daughter and leads a happy life in Kabul and return home together because of the narrator. Tagore's short "Kabuliwala" story, from a collection of Tagore stories, is told by the father of an unnamed man with the name Mini himself, and by reading Tagore the reader knows that he is looking at a communication story.

The main character in the story is a five-year-old girl, Mini, a suspended fruit seller from Kabul, and a man, Kabuliwala, who is dealing with the history of Calcutta. Mini is a sweet and talkative girl who falls in love with her Babuji and is the narrator of this story. The story "Kabuliwala" is told by Mini's five-year-old father.

In the story, Kabuliwali comes to India for a year to sell dried fruit and meets a girl named Mini. Rahmat Chhabi Biswas, a middle-aged fruit seller in Afghanistan, arrives in Calcutta to sell her goods and make friends with a Bengali girl named Mini Oindrila Tagore (Tinku Tagore) who reminds her of her Afghan daughter. The Kabuliwala have a daughter the same size as Mini, and they think Mini is their daughter, sharing the obligation of a father and his daughter.

When Mini's father realizes Kabuliwala's plight, he gives her enough money to return to Kabul to see her daughter. Kabuliwali gives her daughter one rupee for each dried fruit she gives her for free. When Mini finds out about him, Kabuliwala's father enters into a happy relationship with her and they meet every day.

When his father called Mini to introduce him to Rahamat and Kabuliwala, he stopped fearing Kabuliwala's homeland. A few days later, one morning as my daughter and I were leaving the house, I was surprised to find Mini, and her mother sitting in the yard talking. Mini feared the place, though, and searched for a bag containing an Afghan man and several living children.

Mini did not understand what this meant, but the pastor and his wife were very progressive and did not always talk about their young daughter and her future marriage, so Mini asked the pastor why she was going home.

A few years later, the teacher and his wife prepared for Minnie's wedding day. On the day of the wedding, Kabuliwallah appeared at the narrator's house. The narrator does not tell her that it is Mini who is getting married today and repeats that there is an involvement in her house and she should go there.

The story begins with a teacher talking to his five-year-old daughter Mini, who has learned to speak for years and was born prematurely and has never stopped speaking since. Mini's mother tells her to calm down, but her father lets her talk and talks to her.

As the children run away from the terrible Kabuliwala, a little girl, Mini, dared to be her friend. Remembered by her father, she returns to him every day to tell him the news and to give him gifts. A man dressed in Afghan baggy clothes, like his five-year-old daughter Mini, learned to speak within a year of his birth and had never stopped shouting in the streets selling grapes and nuts.

Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941) can be read in this short story about the friendship between a five-year-old girl named Mini, a member of the Calcutta royal family, and an Afghan fruit seller at Kabul, the first non-European to win the 1913 Nobel Prize for Literature, and was considered one of the most important literary figures. 20th century. "Cabuliwallah" is a story told from the perspective of Mini's father, even though it is set in the first person. Tagore reminds us that they are both fathers and that a first-person account is a man with a heartbroken daughter, whom he has never seen in years, helping him to see her as a person and not as a murderer.

As part of the arrangements to go to Calcutta to collect the money the customer owes him, the seller takes the evening to stand at the narrator's house and talk to Mini.