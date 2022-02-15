Getty

How Long Do You Have to Exercise to Feel Better?

We don't need to inform you that exercise is excellent for your body and your emotions at this point. It is, as we all know. Various studies have shown that getting up and moving around has a great impact on your physical health, and it's been linked to a more positive mindset and a lower chance of mental conditions like depression.

But what's the best way to get started with this newfound passion for exercise, and how might it help you feel better?

We spoke with Tony, a member of the Sydney-based gym Acero, who provided some insight through email.

Why can physical activity make you feel better?

Physical activity has long been linked to research that implies a more positive mindset and a lower chance of significant mental health issues, as we noted earlier. However, exercise is a mood booster in the short term since it "helps elevate the amounts of dopamine" in your body, according to Tony.

He explained that when you finish a task, a neurotransmitter called dopamine is released, which is known to cause feelings of pleasure or fulfillment. Because of this, it's dubbed "the joyful hormone."

Dopamine is associated with pleasures such as sex and eating, and it is also released when we exercise. Even though the first exercise is difficult, your brain will eventually appreciate you.

Exercise also releases other 'feel-good' hormones such as endorphins, adrenaline, and endocannabinoids. Basically, every time you train, your brain throws a happy party.

How long does it take you to feel better when you exercise?

So, you're in a funk and you'd like to give your brain a boost of dopamine. In order to realize it, how long should you train? According to scientific evidence, even 15 minutes a day can make a difference.

In fact, according to a study conducted by the University of Vermont, 20 minutes of exercise can improve your mood for up to 12 hours. Similarly, Harvard has cited research that suggests that walking for an hour or running for 15 minutes a day can lower your risk of serious depression.

"The best advice I can give someone in terms of exercising is to begin by making training a habit of self-care and love," Tony said.

"For anyone trying to improve their mood [for the better], I advocate training four times a week," he stated.

Just don't go overboard, he said. Excessive training can result in "excess adrenaline and cortisol in your body, which increases stress levels and causes exhaustion and damage." So pay attention to your body and pump the breaks if necessary.

In addition to a regular training regimen, he stressed the need to include quality protein sources in your diet, getting at least seven hours of sleep each night, and prioritizing recuperation post-workout.

In short, understanding all of these factors is a great way to develop a good exercise program while also improving overall your mood.