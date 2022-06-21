Meta Is Launching a Digital Clothing Store

Meta clothing Meta

Announced on Friday , Meta is launching a digital designer clothing store: “Meta Avatars Store.” Zuckerberg's vision sees the store as a way for people to express themselves with their avatar. Although the market for digital clothing is still an unknown frontier for most people, Meta is entering the metaverse space, rolling out their platform in the United States, Canada, Thailand and Mexico. Zuckerberg sees the opportunity for digital clothing as another avenue for personal expression in the meta space. The announcement also revealed collaborations with Prada, Balenciaga and Thom Browne. Although users will be able to purchase clothing, free options will still be available for all users.

This announcement comes with Meta's investments into building out their metaverse platform. In a statement, Zuckerberg said, “We’re launching our Avatars Store on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger so you can buy digital clothes to style your avatar. Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. I’m excited to add more brands and bring this to VR soon too.”