Hollywood Pompeii: From The Streets To The Industry

Joshua Bermudez, who was born in Coney Island in Brooklyn, is frequently referred to as "Hollywood Pompeii." Because D. Chambers and Nems FYL all grew up in Coney Island, Pompeii is conveniently located near them. It was his mother who gave him the CD "The Score" by The Fugees, which was the first time he heard rap music and the song that made him fall in love with the genre. After that, he became interested in rap music.

When Pompeii was only 12 years old, he had such a strong passion for music that he penned a letter to Diddy and Mase and delivered it to the New York office of Bad Boy Records in the hopes that they would take notice of him. Mase, who was a popular rapper in the city at the time, was a major influence on him. When he realized he needed a name, he decided on Pompeii, and his cousin gave him the moniker Hollywood because he was always acting in Hollywood. This is how the name Hollywood Pompeii came to be.

Hollywood Pompeii Video Shoot

Pompeii came to the conclusion that he needed to stop rapping in order to focus on his company. Carlos Brown, a consultant for QC and Boosie, had spent three years traveling with Pompeii before he picked up a camera. Pompeii developed a passion for the film industry and worked in it whenever he had the opportunity. After some time and practice, he started shooting music videos for musicians including Lil Boosie, Kevin Gates, and Lil Baby, as well as Casanova 2X, Meztheprod, Rob49, G9, and PBE Pluto, among others.

Hollywood Pompeii started from the bottom and is now producing music videos for some of the most well-known artists in the business. He has worked his way up from the bottom. While Pompeii wants his son to have a successful career as a cameraman, he also wants to ensure that his son will one day be able to carry on the family business and ensure its continuation. In addition, Pompeii paved the road for his son to enter the world of success, which is a fantastic approach to ensure that his legacy and brand will live on.

In addition to being a brilliant entrepreneur and businessman, he is also quite good at growing his visuals. If you haven't heard of Hollywood Pompeii before, now is the perfect moment to familiarize yourself with the person, the life, and the brand. It is undeniable that he has transformed the years of his early life, which were marked by low beginnings, tests, and challenges, into something magnificent and enduring. Hollywood is currently exploring its options for expansion into other parts of the entertainment industry.

He has determined that he will win the game no matter what. It is essential to appreciate the fact that he had to put in a lot of hard work, travel a lot, remain focused, and never give up if he wanted to achieve greatness. This was the foundation of his success. Pompeii's message is meant to be motivational for those who look up to him.

