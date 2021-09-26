Reason for the declining number of animals and plants on this earth and some suggestions?

The declining populations for many animal species and plants have raised global concerns during the past several years. This essay will explain the leading cause of the loss of biodiversity and possible solutions to this problem.

First and foremost, there are two primary critical factors for this situation: deforestation and global warming. Since the dawn of the twentieth century, human beings have swatches forests to construct cities, industries, dams, etc... Such large-scale residential and commercial projects lead to the alimentation of serial animals and plants. For example, due to urbanisation, the population of "GIR LIONS" and "BENGAL TIGER" gradually grew in India. Moreover, global warming has serious concerns to increase the earth's temperature at a few places and fall at other sites, which affect the weather and lead to an effect on trees and plants as well as wildlife creatures, for instance, nowadays changes in the atmosphere create the sticking of plants growth.

Turning to possible solutions, one effective way to deal with this is to make restricted areas for animals and plants. One clear example is "National Park," which is adopted worldwide by many countries. Another possible answer is that too strict regulations, laws of pollution control, reducing deformation of the forest, awareness of global warming causes to humankind and guide their environmental responsibility is for all by various conferences and other sources of information.

To recapitulate, it is true that numbers in reducing animals and plants due to deforestation and global warming raised severe concern. This can be solved by acting responsibly, and we need to unite and protect them; otherwise, it will lead to ecological imbalance.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.