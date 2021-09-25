Positive Benefits of increasing business and cultural contacts between countries. Advantages and Disadvantages of it.

Increasing Cultural and Business activities among different countries play an essential role in the nation's development, as some believe it is not. In my perspective, if different countries come together and do a deal in business or any cultural activity in another country, then it is beneficial for both nations.

Over the span of the last few decades, it has been observed that trading among developing and developed countries plays a significant role in filling the needs of each other and helping them in terms of better infrastructure and development. For example, India is unable to manufacture its vaccine; hence they set up a tie-up with UK based pharmacy and make a vaccination dose for their population. Similarly, India gives an opportunity to the entire globe to come over there and learn the basics of yoga to live a healthy and stress-free life, which further helps the country to make its relation much stronger with other nations.

While on the other hand, As per the recent survey over food market we came to know that the big reason for the hike in the price of onions is that we export more than 60% to the European countries because wholesaler gets more profit on that, hence they send goods and services to other nations on higher prices and local citizen faced a scarcity of products, which is also a part of negative development.

All in all, if our Global market and the international community have set their norms that first, they fulfill the needs of the nation and then go internationally to earn income, furthermore while sharing each other's culture on the international platform, we can implement some good thought for wellbeing and social welfare such as mostly NGOs, for example, UNESCO, Child welfare, Women Empowerment, etc. by doing this we can create positive development.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.