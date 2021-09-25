Many People Read News on the Internet Instead of Newspapers these days. Reasons behind It?

On the internet today, there is a survey going on related to the news. It is stated which kind of medium the information is reaching to the common public, Either Internet or Newspaper. The majority of people supported the newspaper as the most accessible mode of knowing the news. Even I, too, agree with the statement of the majority of people.

Newspapers are reaching every corner of the country. In India, several villages still exist without power, So the newspaper is the only source of information for those people to know what is happening in and around them. For example, only through the newspaper the 10th and 12th class students are getting their results. Now many people having a good habit of reading this is because reading the newspaper daily.

Newspaper is the only source which we read it and keep it properly for next time references. Still, in many places, people are doing this activity as a part of their routine life. Newspaper is still described, “As right as rain” material to keep preserved for future purposes. Even though we are in the 21st-century majority of people still believe that the newspaper is the only source where they can find trustworthy news. In today’s modern technology world, there are other media of origin to know the information, but newspapers are trustworthy.

In conclusion, Ingrowing world not only online even in future we will get an opportunity to know the news in the different medium also but the trust on the newspaper will remain the same for ordinary people.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.