North Carolina Republicans Propose Casino Expansion for Enhanced Revenue

The state of North Carolina may see an expansion of its casino industry as Republican legislators suggest this remains a potent potential to balance the state budget. As the fiscal debate continues, the strategy intends to turn the substantial revenue stream flowing into neighboring Virginia due to the lack of local casino options.

As the fiscal year began on July 1st, the budget remains unfinalized. Placing the proposed tax cuts as a hurdle, Republicans explore creating entertainment districts and more casinos to balance revenues and costs.