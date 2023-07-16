Durham V.A. Steps Closer to Full Capacity With Surge in Nurse Recruitment

video by @CBS17

The Durham Veterans Administration (V.A.) is progressively moving towards its full capacity after experiencing a significant surge in hiring nursing staff. Earlier this year, the hospital had to close down a considerable amount of patient beds (about 25 to be exact), owing to a critical nursing shortage. However, the situation has improved tremendously as almost 200 nursing vacancies have been filled since the start of the year, and the count of closed beds has dropped to just ten.

The encouraging turn of events has been attributed to the V.A.'s attractive benefits and retirement package, which, in combination with enhanced pay rates, are seen as a major incentive for prospective nurses. Dr. Kimberly Bronson, the V.A.'s Chief Nurse and Associate Director for Patient Care Services, revealed that they need roughly 20 more nurses to be recruited so that the remaining beds can be reopened. Dr. Bronson remains hopeful that the goal can be achieved by the first of September, further indicating that the influx of new nurses attending the employee orientation is an has been a positive sign towards achieving this milestone.

