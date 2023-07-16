Durham Police Investigate Series Of Armed Robberies Targeting Hispanic Community

video by @CBS17

Durham authorities are vigilantly investigating a string of violent crimes specifically targeting Hispanic residents, which has seen over a dozen victims targeted since the start of the month. These concerning incidents have all followed a similar pattern, with victims noting being trailed home after visiting primarily Hispanic frequented or owned businesses, notably located near Guess Road, Avondale Drive, and Foushee Street.

Primarily, cash, debit cards, and phones have been identified as the primary loot, raising fear and igniting calls for increased vigilance within the predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods. In response to these robberies, the Durham Police Department has released a series of preventive guidelines, advising residents to not drive home if they suspect being followed, and not to resist in the event of a confrontation to safeguard their personal safety.

In a bid to aid in the ongoing investigations, the police are urging anyone with relevant information to contact investigators at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29282 or (919) 560-4440 ext. 29550, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. The community members' immigration status should not deter them from reporting any suspicious activity, underlining the importance of collective participation in crime prevention.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Hispanic victims targeted in recent string of armed robberies, Durham police say

[2] Durham police investigating series of robberies targeting Hispanic victims