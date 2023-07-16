Single Occupant Displaced after Early Morning Blaze in Raleigh; Cause Under Investigation

video by @CBS17

In an early morning incident on Sunday, a devastating fire broke out at a two-story house on Liana Lane in Raleigh, according to the Durham Highway Fire Department. Firefighters from Durham and Raleigh efficiently contained the fire within 30 to 45 minutes, ensuring no injuries were reported.

The fire on the property has caused considerable damage, rendering the house now unfit for habitation, resulting in the displacement of the homeowner. Though the garage and a bonus room above it were affected, it's still uncertain what ignited the fire, prompting an ongoing investigation by Durham firefighters.

