Urgent Appeal for Information on Missing Three-Year-Old Girl in Potential Extreme Danger

video by @CBS17

An endangered child alert has been issued in North Carolina, following the disappearance of a three-year-old girl. Believed to be with her mother, the child's well-being is of extreme concern. Virginia State Police, having joined the investigation, urged the public's assistance for her safe return.

The child was last spotted at her grandmother's house in Virginia Beach, with speculations that she may be travelling in a gray 2011 Ford Escape, with Virginia plates N4M45T3. Anyone with any information regarding the missing child or her mother is asked to contact Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000.

