Georgia Shooting Suspect Killed During Manhunt: Two Officers Wounded

video by @CBS17

The suspect in a devastating mass shooting that left four people dead in a neighborhood south of Atlanta, Georgia, has been killed in a police confrontation.

The incident left two enforcement officers injured.

The suspect, found to be responsible for the deaths of four individuals, met his end during a large-scale manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

During the apprehension attempt, a Henry County sheriff's deputy and a Clayton County police officer were wounded.

