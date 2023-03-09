International Women's Day: Let's Celebrate Together

International women's day - celebrarion Photo by Antonino Visalli on Unsplash

A short poem on International Women's Day

Strong, brave, and full of grace,

Women are a force to embrace.

Through challenges and adversity,

They rise up with unwavering tenacity.

👭

Their hearts are full of compassion,

And they stand up for what they believe in with passion.

They are daughters, sisters, mothers, and friends,

Supporting each other until the very end.

👭

With each step, they break down barriers,

Shattering stereotypes with fierce glares.

Their strength and resilience never waver,

Even in the face of discrimination, they are a lifesaver.

👭

On this Women's Day, we celebrate

The amazing women who make this world great.

With each and every accomplishment they make,

They inspire us to be the best we can be, for humanity's sake.

Attribution: Poem written by Author Rakshit Shah

-----

Let's Celebrate Together

Every year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed to honor the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world. It is a day to celebrate progress toward gender equality while also reflecting on the work that remains to be done.

Peeping into the Past

Women's Day has a long history, dating back to the early 1900s when women began to demand better working conditions, the right to vote, and an end to discrimination. The first Women's Day was observed in New York City in 1909, and it quickly spread to other countries. The United Nations established International Women's Day in 1975, and it has been observed worldwide ever since.

The theme for this year's Women's Day is "Choose to Challenge." It is a call to action for all of us to challenge gender bias and inequality, celebrate women's achievements, and create a more inclusive world. It is a reminder that gender equality is not just a women's issue, but a human rights issue that affects us all.

There is no doubt that progress has been made toward gender equality over the years. Women have gained the right to vote, own property, and work outside the home. We have seen women rise to positions of leadership in politics, business, and academia. For future generations, women have paved the way by shattering obstacles and glass ceilings.

But much work still needs to be done. In many facets of life, prejudice, and inequality still exist against women. The gender pay gap persists, with women earning less than men for the same work. Women are underrepresented in leadership positions, and they face higher rates of violence and harassment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the disproportionate impact that crises can have on women. Women have been on the front lines of the pandemic response, as healthcare workers, caregivers, and essential workers. At the same time, they have also borne the brunt of the economic and social impacts of the pandemic, with many losing their jobs or facing increased caregiving responsibilities.

So, on this Women's Day, let us celebrate the progress that has been made, but also recognize that there is still work to be done. Let us choose to challenge gender bias and inequality, and work towards a world where women have equal opportunities and rights. Let us support and empower the women in our lives, and let us work together to create a more inclusive and equitable world for all.

Article written by Author : Rakshit Shah

